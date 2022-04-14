Surrey Mounties seized drugs, guns in Guildford

Police learned ‘vulnerable person’ was displaced from residence by someone allegedly using the premise to produce and sell illicit drugs

An investigation by Surrey Mounties say they’ve made a “significant” seizure of suspected illicit drugs and firearms at a Guildford apartment.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the Surrey RCMP received information that “a vulnerable person had been displaced from their residence by an individual who was using the premise to produce and sell illicit drugs.”

This led to an apartment being searched on April 9, in the 15000-block of 101 Avenue, and two people being arrested but charges have not been laid.

Police say they seized two firearms, five replica firearms, multiple cell phones, ammunition, 1.8 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, 93 grams of suspected cocaine, 170 grams of suspected MDMA, 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 90 grams of suspected fentanyl.

“This investigation demonstrates the lack of regard individuals involved in the drug trade have for vulnerable members of our community,” Munn said. “Our officers continue to target individuals involved in the drug trade who try to capitalize on other people’s vulnerabilities, whether that be drug addictions or mental health issues.”



