Surrey Mounties seize fake guns, sword, ‘suspected’ fentanyl in Whalley traffic stop

This was during a traffic stop June 4, near 94th Avenue and King George Boulevard

Surrey Mounties say they seized seven imitation firearms, a sword and a large amount of “suspected” fentanyl during a traffic stop in Whalley.

Constable Sarbjit Sangha said police did a traffic stop June 4, near 94th Avenue and King George Boulevard, related to a Motor Vehicle Act investigation. The driver and passenger were arrested, she said, after the officers allegedly “observed items consistent with drug trafficking.”

Sangha said among items police seized were seven imitation guns, a pistol magazine with live ammo, a sword, a knife, 157 grams of suspected fentanyl and $250 in cash.

She said the 34-year-old Surrey man and 34-year-old Port Coquitlam woman were released at scene and a “report to BC Prosecution services is expected following further investigation.

“Many people do not know that it is a crime to use, or possess imitation firearms during the commission of an offense,” Sangha noted. “In Canada, using imitation firearms to commit crimes is an indictable offence, meaning a person may be subject to jail time and financial penalties upon conviction.”



