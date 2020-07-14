Trevor McKay. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey Mounties seeking witnesses to Saturday shooting

Police say the victim isn’t providing investigators with information

Surrey Mounties are looking for witnesses and information to a July 11 shooting, claiming the victim isn’t providing investigators with information.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said Trevor Robert McKay, 29, was brought to hospital with a gunshot wound at about noon Saturday.

“He was spoken to by investigators and, although his life is in danger, he has provided very limited information to police,” Sturko said, adding McKay has been the “repeated target of violence” including this shooting “and a previous attempted murder on January 28, 2015.

“Trevor McKay has received multiple warnings regarding his safety from police,” Sturko said. “Trevor Robert McKay is known to police and has a history of involvement with drug trafficking in the Lower Mainland. The public should be aware that they may be at risk if they interact with this individual.”

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.


surrey rcmp

