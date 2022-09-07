Kristen Couture-Prins. (Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey Mounties search for missing woman

Kristen Couture-Prins, 39, was reported missing on Aug. 24

The Surrey RCMP is seeking help to find 39-year-old Kristen Couture-Prins, who was reported missing on Aug. 24 after family members were reach her “for an extended period,” police say.

“Kristen is known to frequent the Central City Mall area in Surrey, as well as areas in Delta and Vancouver,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said. She added that police are “following up on an unconfirmed sighting” of her on Sept. 5 in the area of 10400-block of King George Boulevard on September 5, “however, would like to confirm her well-being.”

The missing woman is Indigenous, five feet six inches tall and 160 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. “She was last seen wearing a cream coloured tube top, light blue jeans and a green backpack,” Sangha said.

Police ask anyone with information that could help locate her to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
