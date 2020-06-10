File photo

Surrey Mounties issue warning about cop, border guard impersonation scam

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said police received five reports of this scam on June 9

Surrey Mounties are warning the public about a “recent influx” in scams involving crooks who impersonate RCMP or Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said police received five reports of this scam on June 9.

“In these cases, the complainants said the caller claimed to be a RCMP or CBSA officer and requested a sum of Bitcoin, in exchange for criminal charges being waived,” she said. “In some of the cases, funds were transferred to the caller.”

Sidhu said police urge anyone who receives such a call “not to send any money and to report the incident to their police of jurisdiction.”

Sergeant Ryan Forbes of the Surrey RCMP Economic Crime Unit said under no circumstances will police request Bitcoin from someone.

“These scammers typically contact hundreds of people hoping that someone will send them money,” he said.

Police ask anyone who may have been a target of this scam to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


