Surrey Mounties bust counterfeit ring in Newton

Four people were arrested and charged after police searched a Newton residence

Counterfeit money Surrey RCMP say they seized from a home in Newton. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey Mounties say they’ve dismantled a counterfeit currency ring in Newton, with four suspects being charged.

Police launched an investigation on Jan. 8 after receiving numerous reports Newton businesses were encountering counterfeit U.S. dollars – more than $5,000 in bogus bucks, all told.

Mounties searched a residence in the 7600-block of 134A Street on Jan. 23.

“During this investigation, police have seized a further $12,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency, $120 in counterfeit Canadian currency, equipment that have been used to produce counterfeit currency, as well as knives and replica firearms,” Constable Richard Wright said.

Kaymen Winter, 25, is charged with uttering counterfeit currency, making counterfeit currency, possession of instruments used in making counterfeit currency, possession of counterfeit currency, two counts of possession of prohibited weapons, and three counts of possession of a forged document.

Tassie Winter, 25, has been charged with six counts of uttering counterfeit currency, making counterfeit currency, possession of instruments used in making counterfeit currency, possession of counterfeit currency and possession of credit card data.

Mitchell Coubrough, 32, has been charged with two counts of possession of counterfeit currency, and possession of credit card data. Terita Herbert, 33, has been charged with possession of counterfeit currency.

Corporal David Amerlinck noted that counterfeit currency can do damage to small independent business owners in particular.

“The victims of this type of fraud often find themselves paying out of pocket for the financial losses,” he said. “It’s affecting their business, but in many cases they are affected personally as well.”

Police say they are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



