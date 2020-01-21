VIDEO: Surrey Mounties arrest man trapped in cell phone repair shop

Man arrested as police respond to report of break-in in Guildford

A surveillance video of a man struggling in abject panic to escape from a cell phone repair shop in Guildford, through a security fence, is making the rounds.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said the man was arrested after police responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at about 11 p.m. Jan. 18, in the 15300-block of 104th Avenue.

The man struggled to get inside the shop through the fence, and once inside, was trapped like a crab. The video, posted on YouTube, had 6,040 views by Jan. 19.

“The property rep reported a break-and-enter – they were able to see the break-and-enter in progress on their surveillance, reported it to police. A person became trapped as a result of the security equipment that they have installed and they were still trapped inside when our front-line officers arrived and arrested them.”

The man was released on a court undertaking, she said.

“It looks like charges haven’t been laid yet as the investigation’s ongoing,” she said. “If anything, it really goes to show how important having effective security devices is, and how helpful it can be. In this case, they had surveillance video that was very high quality. Not only were they alerted to the B&E in progress when it was happening in progress so we could respond while the person was in progress, but as a result of having that cage device installed, that person pretty much made it possible for us to get them.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mission Hill cellarman fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain
Next story
‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey Mounties arrest man trapped in cell phone repair shop

Man arrested as police respond to report of break-in in Guildford

Police watchdog investigates case of injured woman in Surrey arrest

The IIO did not disclose her injuries

Two rescued from distressed boat in Boundary Bay

Marine rescue crews and police tasked out Monday evening

Humboldt Broncos’ Straschnitzki in Surrey to play sledge hockey with Wickenheiser

Friendly game on Feb. 1 part of the Wickfest female hockey event in North Surrey

Surrey high schools compete at annual Breakout dance competition

Hundreds of students perform at Salish Secondary

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

PHOTOS: Heavy snowfall breaks window, causing avalanche into B.C. newsroom office

It was a chaotic start to the week for the Kitimat Northern Sentinel

Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

Flight 752 was shot down by Iran shortly after take off

Mission Hill cellarman fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain

The former employee filed a grievance with the West Kelowna winery but was unsuccesful

Protesters block B.C. government building entrance to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

VIDEO: Langley woman without a home after houseboat sinks during snowy weather

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the Grant’s Landing resident replace her possessions

Most Read