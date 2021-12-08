Surrey Mounties arrest 19 shoplifting suspects in two days

Surrey Mounties say they arrested 19 people during two days of targeting thieves in local shopping malls.

Const. Sarbjit Sangha said Surrey RCMP’s Community Response Unit, Metro Vancouver Transit Police and loss prevention officers at Guildford Town Centre and Central City Shopping Centre arrested 19 shoplifting suspects, resulting in 10 charges of theft under $5000.

“Six of those arrested also had outstanding arrest warrants for other criminal offences,” she said. “The suspects ranged in age from 14 to 57 years old and stole various items including cosmetics, electronics, tools, and liquor, with values ranging between a few dollars to thousands of dollars.”

Staff Sergeant Nigel Pronger, of the Community Response Unit, said the “goal is to hold the offenders to account, break the crime cycle, and prevent further criminal acts. We accomplish this by placing the suspects on conditions to not return to the store or shopping Centre.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

