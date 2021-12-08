Surrey RCMP headquarters in Newton. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP headquarters in Newton. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey Mounties arrest 19 shoplifting suspects in two days

Police have been targeting thieves at local shopping malls

Surrey Mounties say they arrested 19 people during two days of targeting thieves in local shopping malls.

Const. Sarbjit Sangha said Surrey RCMP’s Community Response Unit, Metro Vancouver Transit Police and loss prevention officers at Guildford Town Centre and Central City Shopping Centre arrested 19 shoplifting suspects, resulting in 10 charges of theft under $5000.

“Six of those arrested also had outstanding arrest warrants for other criminal offences,” she said. “The suspects ranged in age from 14 to 57 years old and stole various items including cosmetics, electronics, tools, and liquor, with values ranging between a few dollars to thousands of dollars.”

Staff Sergeant Nigel Pronger, of the Community Response Unit, said the “goal is to hold the offenders to account, break the crime cycle, and prevent further criminal acts. We accomplish this by placing the suspects on conditions to not return to the store or shopping Centre.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
Liberals raise doubts of high number of vaccine exemptions among Conservatives
Next story
Canadian officials to boycott Winter Olympics in China

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP headquarters in Newton. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey Mounties arrest 19 shoplifting suspects in two days

Video screenshot of Surrey’s Jujhar Khaira being hit by New York Rangers opponent Jacob Trouba during an NHL game in Chicago on Tuesday night (Dec. 7).
VIDEO: Surrey’s Khaira released from hospital after open-ice hit knocked him out in Chicago

Four decorated trucks are seen on 176th Street Dec. 5. The Cloverdale BIA replaced the Surrey Santa Parade of Lights this year with a “static parade.” The regular parade was cancelled for the second year in a row. Paul Orazietti, the BIA’s executive director announced via Twitter that next year’s event will take place Dec. 4, 2022. (Photo submitted: Paul Orazietti)
Surrey Santa Parade of Lights will shine Dec. 4, 2022

The Surrey RCMP says damage to public washrooms may be related to social media trend. (RCMP handout)
OUR VIEW: Rash of inane crimes in Surrey is maddening