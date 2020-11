Naomi Morrisseau and her daughter Genesis Reign-Soldat, age 3, had been reported missing in Whalley

Surrey Mounties say a mom and her three-year-old daughter who were reported missing on Nov. 7 have been found and are safe.

“Thank you to the public, media, and our policing and community partners for their assistance,” Corporal Joanie Sidhu said Thursday.

Naomi Morrisseau and her daughter Genesis Reign-Soldat had been reported missing in Whalley.



