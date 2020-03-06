Surrey Memorial’s biocontainment facility playing big role in B.C.’s COVID-19 response

Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives an update on B.C.’s response to COVID-19 in Vancouver, B.C., on March 6, 2020. (Karissa Gall/Black Press Media)

B.C.’s provincial health officer says Surrey Memorial Hospital’s Biocontainment Treatment Centre has been “very involved” in the province’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, along with Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix, unveiled B.C.’s response plan for COVID-19 Friday (March 6) .

However, in Surrey, the hospital’s biocontainment centre has been “supporting our response across the province,” Henry said.

“The clinicians who work there have been very involved in our response in helping set up what we call our critical care group,” she said. “They’re looking at, how do we manage people with COVID-19. The difference is this is a respiratory infection that, for the most part, causes mild illness and we’ve seen that so far in the people that we’ve seen here. They’ve not had to be involved in caring with somebody with a severe illness.”

Henry said that because the coronavirus “can spread quite widely in the population,” B.C. needs all of its hospitals and ICUs to be “prepared to deal with this, to manage people and care for people who have this disease.

“It’s not something that we could say, ‘Oh, there’s a limited number of people and they need to go to the biocontainment centre,’ but the people and the expertise that are at that centre are supporting our response across the province.”

According to Fraser Health’s website, Surrey Memorial Hospital was selected as B.C.’s “first permanent Biocontainment Treatment Centre” in 2018.

It is meant to “contribute to leading-edge care for emerging and rare diseases and to help guard global public health.”

The hospital “developed expertise” in emerging disease management during the 2014 Ebola preparedness planning exercise. Fraser Health also states that the centre, starting in 2019, will also serve as a training hub “to share knowledge across health care systems.”

“The biocontainment centre, or the high-threat pathogens unit, really arose out of our need about the Ebola response in 2014 where there were health-care workers, in particular from B.C. and from around the world who went to West Africa,” Henry said. “That was the most common thing that we saw when people came back from working in West Africa on the Ebola outbreak and needed to be essentially assessed and we needed to have something in place to care for them.”

Fraser Health states that the risk of British Columbians acquiring a rare pathogen is “extremely low,” and “even if a true case arrives in Fraser Health, we are confident the case would be quickly isolated.”

Respiratory infections caused by COVID-19 first appeared in Wuhan City, China in December. The outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization on Jan. 31.

The virus is transmitted from an infected person through droplets spread when a person coughs or sneezes; close personal contact such as touching or shaking hands; and touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your nose, mouth or eyes before washing your hands.

Henry said COVID-19 is “less severe in many ways” than SARS, but it is “much more severe than influenza.”

“We’re right in that spot where its more transmissible, so it spreads from person to person much more easily than SARS, but not as easily as influenza, but causes more severe disease,” she said. “It’s a very challenging virus to be able to contain”

Meantime, B.C. is activating its Pandemic Provincial Co-ordination Plan to deal with the evolving novel coronavirus.

Horgan appointed a deputy minister’s committee to oversee a whole-of-government approach to “be as prepared as we can possibly be.” Horgan and Dix will co-chair it.

The committee will also include Finance Minister Carole James, Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness Michelle Mungall, as well as Surrey-Newon MLA and Minister of Labour Harry Bains.

Horgan said the committee will ensure the province is “as topical and as timely with information (to the public) as we can possibly be.”

Horgan said the province has been “leading the way” with respect to containment and processes in place to protect citizens and communities against the novel coronavirus.

He said that “right out of the gate,” the BC Centre for Disease Control developed an independent test, so B.C. didn’t have to send samples to a national lab.

Since Thursday evening, 2,803 samples from 2,008 people have been tested.

“You will know that until recently, British Columbia had tested more samples than the entire United States. Of course, the rest of the hemisphere is catching up with us.”

– With files from Canadian Press



