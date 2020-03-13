Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum says city in good hands to deal with COVID-19 crisis

McCallum appealed to residents to stop hoarding toilet paper and other products

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo)

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum says the city’s Pandemic Response Committee has been working for the past five weeks to prepare for the COVID-19 crisis and is working with senior health authorities to curb the spread of this virus.

The committee is comprised of Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas, City Manager Vince LaLonde and other senior staff.

On Thursday night city hall announced the cancellation of all city-run events with over 250 people until further notice and has instituted an international ban on work-related travel for all city staff.

“As you fully well know the situation is fluid and other measures will be imposed when deemed necessary,” McCallum said Friday, at city hall. “We are in extraordinary times and as a result, extraordinary measures are being taken.”

The public is fortunate, he said, that there is “sound leadership and oversight at all levels” to adapt and respond to this pandemic.

Everyone has a role to play in fighting this, he said, by washing our hands regularly, staying home if we’re sick and “socially distancing” ourselves.

“As someone who has been in public life for as long as I have,” McCallum said, “I have never turned down a handshake, until now.”

“We also have to be mindful to look out for one another, especially our seniors and individuals with underlying health conditions.”

McCallum appealed to residents to stop hoarding toilet paper and other products.

“We have all seen the images and stories of bare shelves, of hand sanitizers and toilet paper due to the people feeling the need to hoard. That’s not helpful, nor is it needed. By all means, purchase what you need for a two week period but stockpiling and hoarding means that someone is going without.”

Asked if the Cloverdale Rodeo of Party for the Planet will be cancelled, McCallum told the Now-Leader, “We’re looking at it very closely.” He said there’s been discussions “over a number of weeks” on this “and “that decision will be made shortly but at this time we haven’t made that decision.”

Party for the Planet is a city-sponsored event, while the Cloverdale Rodeo is run independently. Organizers of the annual Vaisakhi parade in Newton, which draws about half a million people, have cancelled that April 25 event “until further notice,” The annual rodeo is held on the May long weekend.

Asked how this situation will affect regular council meetings and public hearings, McCallum noted council chambers holds 208 people “so we’re sort of underneath the threshold as far as the 250, but having said that we’re going to be monitoring this situation literally on a daily basis, and so it’s a very fluid situation right now – it changes within a day sometimes. So I just want to assure everybody we have a team that’s up-and-running, it’s running constantly and we’re working on all these situations on a daily if not hourly basis.”

Asked if he has an idea how many cases of COVID-19 Surrey has, even roughly, McCallum deferred that question to the fire chief. “I’m not aware actually,” the mayor said.

Thomas replied that the B.C. Centre for Disease Control “quit disclosing” the locations “for patient privacy, so we don’t have that.”

Meantime, McCallum said Surrey Memorial Hospital is the “head hospital for all of B.C. for diseases like this, or viruses like this. It was set up an number of years ago as the provincial headquarters to deal with viruses or an emergency like this.

“They have some of the best staff there, literally in Canada, and they’ve researched this,” McCallum said, “And so it’s a few blocks away from us here and we’re very, very confident that they have lots of capacity to handle any type of thing that we have to use the hospital for.”

City of SurreyCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide
Next story
Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s ‘no nude zone’ sign draws attention

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum says city in good hands to deal with COVID-19 crisis

McCallum appealed to residents to stop hoarding toilet paper and other products

South Surrey rugby team tries to get home from U.K. amid COVID-19 ‘chaos’

Earl Marriott Secondary senior boys rugby squad currently in London

All international student trips have been cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic: Surrey Schools

Previously, district had only cancelled trips to Japan, Italy, France

CLOSED: Cloverdale Flea Market shuttered indefinitely

Flea Market manager cites concerns over COVID-19 virus

Postponed fight means Surrey boxer Bisla won’t get to ‘kick 2020 off with a bang’

‘I’m pretty bummed out,’ he says of delayed ‘Hard Knocks at the Hard Rock’ event in Coquitlam

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s ‘no nude zone’ sign draws attention

Universal change room has many private stalls for patrons to use

Three cases of COVID-19 confirmed at North Vancouver hospital

Visitor access to Lions Gate Hospital restricted to family members only

B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

John Horgan asks for ferry passengers to stay in their cars

Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

BC Hydro launches payment assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

UBC classes continue, events with more than 250 people cancelled due to COVID-19

The university said there are no presumptive cases in the Vancouver and Kelowna campuses

Most Read