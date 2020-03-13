Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum says city in good hands to deal with COVID-19 crisis

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum says the city’s Pandemic Response Committee has been working for the past five weeks to prepare for the COVID-19 crisis and is working with senior health authorities to curb the spread of this virus.

The committee is comprised of Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas, City Manager Vince LaLonde and other senior staff.

On Thursday night city hall announced the cancellation of all city-run events with over 250 people until further notice and has instituted an international ban on work-related travel for all city staff.

“As you fully well know the situation is fluid and other measures will be imposed when deemed necessary,” McCallum said Friday, at city hall. “We are in extraordinary times and as a result, extraordinary measures are being taken.”

The public is fortunate, he said, that there is “sound leadership and oversight at all levels” to adapt and respond to this pandemic.

Everyone has a role to play in fighting this, he said, by washing our hands regularly, staying home if we’re sick and “socially distancing” ourselves.

“As someone who has been in public life for as long as I have,” McCallum said, “I have never turned down a handshake, until now.”

“We also have to be mindful to look out for one another, especially our seniors and individuals with underlying health conditions.”

McCallum appealed to residents to stop hoarding toilet paper and other products.

“We have all seen the images and stories of bare shelves, of hand sanitizers and toilet paper due to the people feeling the need to hoard. That’s not helpful, nor is it needed. By all means, purchase what you need for a two week period but stockpiling and hoarding means that someone is going without.”

Asked if the Cloverdale Rodeo of Party for the Planet will be cancelled, McCallum told the Now-Leader, “We’re looking at it very closely.” He said there’s been discussions “over a number of weeks” on this “and “that decision will be made shortly but at this time we haven’t made that decision.”

Party for the Planet is a city-sponsored event, while the Cloverdale Rodeo is run independently. Organizers of the annual Vaisakhi parade in Newton, which draws about half a million people, have cancelled that April 25 event “until further notice,” The annual rodeo is held on the May long weekend.

Asked how this situation will affect regular council meetings and public hearings, McCallum noted council chambers holds 208 people “so we’re sort of underneath the threshold as far as the 250, but having said that we’re going to be monitoring this situation literally on a daily basis, and so it’s a very fluid situation right now – it changes within a day sometimes. So I just want to assure everybody we have a team that’s up-and-running, it’s running constantly and we’re working on all these situations on a daily if not hourly basis.”

Asked if he has an idea how many cases of COVID-19 Surrey has, even roughly, McCallum deferred that question to the fire chief. “I’m not aware actually,” the mayor said.

Thomas replied that the B.C. Centre for Disease Control “quit disclosing” the locations “for patient privacy, so we don’t have that.”

Meantime, McCallum said Surrey Memorial Hospital is the “head hospital for all of B.C. for diseases like this, or viruses like this. It was set up an number of years ago as the provincial headquarters to deal with viruses or an emergency like this.

“They have some of the best staff there, literally in Canada, and they’ve researched this,” McCallum said, “And so it’s a few blocks away from us here and we’re very, very confident that they have lots of capacity to handle any type of thing that we have to use the hospital for.”

City of SurreyCoronavirus