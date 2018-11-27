Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum outside Surrey City Hall. (Now-Leader file photo)

Surrey mayor ‘deeply dismayed and shaken to the core’ over city’s $514 million debt load

McCallum vows to ‘immediately bring the city’s spiraling debt under control’

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said he’s “deeply dismayed and shaken to the core” after learning the city is shouldering a $514 million debt load.

He said it’s “simply untenable and frankly, irresponsible.”

In a release issued early Tuesday morning, McCallum vowed to “immediately bring the city’s spiraling debt under control.”

“When I was previously Mayor for nine years, I took great pride in running the city’s finances by saving first and avoiding debt. Council and I have agreed to immediately bring the city’s fiscal house in order,” McCallum stated.

According to the release, staff will be directed to prepare a budget that will “significantly cut down the debt by embracing the principle of pay as you go.”

“I want to assure the citizens of Surrey that the services and programs that the city delivers will not be impacted and they can expect the same high level of service as before,” McCallum said in the release. “What we will be doing as a council is determining what makes the most fiscal sense for our ratepayers and how to responsibly proceed with capital projects. In short, we will not mortgage the city’s future and will operate like a regular household by saving up and paying as we go.”

Staff’s budget report will be presented to the city’s Finance Committee on Dec. 11. A meeting of the committee was originally scheduled to be held last Monday (Nov. 26), but was rescheduled.

Meantime, McCallum has made big promises to Surrey taxpayers, and is implementing big and potentially costly changes.

At the first meeting of the new council on Nov. 5, motions were passed to pull out of the Surrey RCMP contract and establish a municipal force, and halt the light rail plan in favour of a SkyTrain extension.

See also: Surrey’s mayor-elect McCallum has big promises to keep

See also: Policing in Surrey – what exactly is the plan?

Surrey’s contract with the RCMP, which runs Canada’s largest detachment, is set to expire in 2032 but carries with it a clause that the city can opt out within two years’ notice.

Under the contract, Surrey pays 90 per cent of the RCMP’s cost and the federal government is responsible for 10 per cent. With a new city police force, the city would have to cover the entire cost.

While a plan to shift to a city police force is being developed at city hall, it’s not yet known how this plan will financially impact Surrey taxpayers.

Along the campaign trail, the Now-Leader asked McCallum how he would achieve that.

“We would re-adjust our budget to cover that,” McCallum said at the time.

On the matter of taxation — everyone’s favourite subject — McCallum said, “We’re going to really look at the finances, because I don’t think they’re in very good shape, at least looking at their balance sheets, they’re not in very good shape.

“We also announced that we would hold any increases, if we need them, that we would hold any increases to the Consumer Price Index. That will be the maximum that we would go to, if we have to go to,” he said prior to being elected.

Since being sworn in, McCallum has also implemented free, two-hour parking on streets surrounding Surrey Memorial Hospital and at city hall, which is estimated to mean $850,000 in lost revenue for the city annually.

McCallum reiterated his tax promise at the Nov. 19 council meeting, telling reporters a municipal force, free parking and other campaign promises won’t mean a tax hike.

“That’s set in stone,” he said.

See also: Surrey council approves free two-hour parking at city hall, around hospital

-With files from Tom Zytaruk

Canada Post strikes hit Lower Mainland even as Senate passes back-to-work bill

Back-to-work legislation would force postal employees back on the job by noon

One person dead after shooting in south Newton, Surrey police say

Surrey recorded its 14th homicide late Monday morning, in the 14600-block of Southview Drive

RCMP search for missing 25-year-old woman

Pat Turo was last seen in Clayton on Wednesday, Nov. 14

South Surrey development raises flooding concerns

Open house planned Monday evening

VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

It is NASA's eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings

India urged to abandon plans to recover body of American

A rights group that works to protect tribal people has urged Indian authorities to abandon efforts to recover the body of the American man.

Trump backs use of 'very safe' tear gas on crowd of migrants

The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city.

Food agency taking steps to prevent entry of lettuce suspected in E. coli cases

Restaurants and grocery stores in Canada have not officially been told to pull their stocks of romaine lettuce, but an ongoing outbreak of E.coli is prompting many to do just that.

Latest rain storm swells B.C.'s south coast rivers, dumps heavy rain

Rainfall warnings remain posted for the east coast of Vancouver and the inner south coast all the way east to the Fraser Canyon, but wind warnings were dropped Monday night.

Mars touchdown: NASA spacecraft survives supersonic plunge

The 800-pound InSight is stationary and will operate from the same spot for the next two years

Senate passes back-to-work bill, putting end to rotating postal strikes

Mail service will resume all across the country at noon today

B.C. chief tells pipeline hearings his people are responsible for their land

The hearings in Victoria will gather evidence from Indigenous groups about the pipeline expansion project

Tentative deal reached for 44,000 nurses across B.C.

The agreement falls under the B.C. government's sustainable services negotiating mandate

