Surrey mayor concerned about ‘perception’ of Surrey Police Board member in photo with Hells Angels

‘I have talked to the ministry now and they are looking at it,’ Mayor Doug McCallum says

Harley Chappell is on the left in this photo which appeared on a Facebook tribute page in August of 2018. Facebook photo

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is waiting on the provincial government to decide what, if anything, it will do in the wake of news that broke this week that a member of the Surrey Police Board had posed for a photo with members of the Hells Angels.

“I did have some concerns with the perception of it,” McCallum told the Now-Leader on Friday. “I have talked to the ministry now and they are looking at it. It’s the B.C. government’s decision because they recruited him and they appointed him and so they now need to deal with that, so we will wait to see. They’re looking at it and we’ll wait and see what they come up with, probably fairly soon.”

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell is on a nine-member board, chaired by McCallum, that’s tasked with shepherding into being the Surrey Police Service that’s set to replace the RCMP in this city. Chappell is chairman of the Surrey Police Board’s governance committee.

READ ALSO: ‘No association with Hells Angels’ – Surrey Police Board member under fire for 2018 photos

READ ALSO: Former B.C. premier decries ‘religionization’ of Canadian politics

READ ALSO: Transparency is the ‘lens’ Granum vows to apply to new police board

At Surrey council’s inaugural meeting on Nov. 5th, 2018 it served notice to the provincial and federal governments it is ending its contract with the RCMP – which has policed these parts since May 1, 1951 – to set up its own force.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth on Aug. 22, 2019 gave the city the go-ahead to pursue the plan and the police board was revealed this past June, with the lieutenant governor in council appointing seven community members under section 23(1)(c) of the Police Act, joining McCallum as chairman and Melissa Granum as executive director to create a board of nine.

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell. (City of White Rock)

READ ALSO: Hail to the chief – an in-depth interview with Surrey Police Service’s first boss

READ ALSO: Surrey Police Board endorses ‘Indigenization Strategy’ for new police force

Surrey Councillor Jack Hundial – a former RCMP staff sergeant and outspoken critic of Surrey’s ongoing transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service – said the fact that Chappell is the son of a former Hells Angel raises questions about how thoroughly provincial appointments to the new board were vetted by B.C. public safety minister and solicitor general Mike Farnworth.

“What was the vetting process put into place?” he said. “That’s a good question not only for Farnworth but I think also for (new SPS chief) Norm Lipinski because he’s now the man that has to work with the police board.”

For his part, Chappel said his father left the Hells Angels when Chappell was a child, in 1992, and that he himself has “never been associated to the club in any way.”

Chappell said the pictures, originally shared on Facebook in 2018, were taken in August of that year at the funeral of Carla Newman, who he described as “the mother of a childhood friend.”

In the pictures, Chappell is seen standing with four other men, two of whom have been identified as White Rock Hells Angels Brent Milne and Douglas Riddoch. Newman has been described as a relative of former White Rock chapter member David Newman.

In his statement, Chappell said “any photos of me were with my father’s friends from his past.”

The next meeting of the police board will be on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.

– with file from Alex Browne



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

PoliceSurrey