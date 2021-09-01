Surrey provincial court (File photo)

Surrey man who did 11 drug deals with undercover cop gets 20 months in jail

All were at the King George SkyTrain Station in 2018-19, except one at a Tim Hortons

A Surrey man has been sentenced to 20 months in jail after pleading guilty to selling cocaine and Alprazalam (aka Xanax) to an undercover cop in Whalley.

All of the 11 drug deals were done at the King George SkyTrain Station in 2018-19, with the exception of one sale at a Tim Hortons.

Surrey provincial court Judge Mark Jetté noted that Tysson-Joshuah Wayne Schuler, 33, lives with his grandmother in Surrey and had been selling drugs since he was 17.

“Smaller quantities of cocaine were sold at the outset, leading up to a series of ounce and multi-ounce transactions,” Jetté noted. “Mr. Schuler was not addicted to drugs himself; this was a purely commercial endeavour and profit was his motive.”

All told, he sold the undercover cop 14 ounces of cocaine and 300 Alprazalam pills for $27,570, over seven months.

The court heard that Schuler arrived at one of the deals holding the hand of a seven-year-old boy.

Jetté noted Schuler “positioned” the boy roughly 10 feet away from where he met the undercover officer and handed the cop a clear plastic baggie containing 14.04 grams of cocaine in exchange for $1,030.

After Schuler was arrested, police armed with a warrant searched his home and found 26.59 grams of cocaine, drug packaging materials, brass knuckles, switchblades, an orange starter pistol and a taser flashlight.


