Surrey man facing charges related to child pornography

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

A Surrey man, who has been employed as a teacher with the Delta School District, is facing three counts of child pornography-related offences.

Elazar Reshef, 52, was charged on Thursday (July 2), following an investigation that began in March 2019, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday.

Asked if Reshef is still employed by the district, Corporal Joanie Sidhu with the Surrey RCMP directed the question to the Delta School District.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the district for comment.

Reshef is listed in the district’s 2018-2019 Statement of Financial Information report as an elementary teacher for that school year.

READ ALSO: Protect kids from online predators: Surrey RCMP, June 5, 2020

Police said the investigation started “as a result of a notification received from an electronic service provider, which alleged that an account user has child pornography in their possession.”

Surrey RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) “immediately” launched an investigation, and following an “extensive review and forensic analysis of the evidence,” charges were approved July 2, the release states.

Police said that Reshef has been in “direct contact with children during his work as a teacher in the Delta School District.”

Because of his work, Surrey RCMP said it is releasing the information “in the interest of public safety and to further the police investigation.”

According to RCMP, investigators have “reviewed all available evidence and, at this point, no Lower Mainland children have been identified as potential victims.”

But police are urging anyone who may have information that could help the investigation to call Surrey RCMP ICE investigators at 604-599-0502.

According to the release, Surrey is the first detachment in B.C. to have its own RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit, adding that the team of investigators is “dedicated to protecting children from harm and vigorously pursuing those who access, distribute, or create child pornography.”

READ ALSO: Police warn of sex offender, who poses ‘high risk to re-offend,’ released into Surrey, May 22, 2020


RCMPsurrey rcmp

Most Read