Surrey man charged with series of break-ins in Surrey, Langley

David Sinh Liu is facing 10 charges related to seven recent break-ins

Surrey man David Sinh Liu, 40, is facing 10 charges related to seven recent break-ins in Surrey and Langley

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said the Surrey RCMP Property Crime Target Team (PCTT) launched its investigation following a “noted rise” in residential break-ins in Guildford and Fleetwood at the end of July into September.

“Many of the break-and-enters were noted to have similar earmarks, such as suspect vehicle descriptions, and methods used by the suspect, or suspects,” she said.

Sidhu said police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 16700-block of 85A Avenue in Surrey on Sept. 12 “which led to the seizure of numerous stolen items.”

READ ALSO: Three minors arrested after Mounties mobbed in Newton

Sergeant Robert Dalphond, of the PCTT, said it’s “not uncommon” for police to see a “significant number of incidents attributed to a single person or small network of individuals.

“That’s why coordinated work between investigators and criminal analysts is an essential part of our strategy to tackle property crime,” Dalphond said.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning property crime in Surrey to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


Surrey man charged with series of break-ins in Surrey, Langley

David Sinh Liu is facing 10 charges related to seven recent break-ins

