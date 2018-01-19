(File photo)

Surrey man charged in Walmart fire and grocery store robbery

Police say Richard Read charged in two separate incidents that happened minutes apart on April 20th

SURREY — Police say a Surrey man has been charged with arson after a fire in a north Surrey Walmart last April.

Surrey resident Richard Read, 34, faces one count of arson. He is also charged with one count of robbery in connection to a separate incident that happened minutes later just a few blocks away.

Surrey RCMP say Read, who is known to police, allegedly started a fire on the second floor of the Walmart at Central City Shopping Centre on April 20 at 11 p.m.

No injuries were reported, police say, and there were few people inside the store at the time.

About 10 minutes later, Read is alleged to have caused more trouble at a nearby grocery store, in the 10300-block of King George Boulveard.

Police say store staff approached Read, believing he was stealing. When confronted, Read allegedly pulled a gun before taking off.

“These two offences are very serious and we’re thankful no one was injured during either incident,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann.

“The arson caused millions of dollars of damage and significant loss of revenue for the store.”

Read remains in custody.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Tour de White Rock, other events still on, despite waterfront delays

Just Posted

Surrey man charged with arson, robbery in Walmart fire and grocery store robbery

Police say Richard Read charged in two separate incidents that happened minutes apart on April 20th

Tour de White Rock, other events still on, despite waterfront delays

City staff hopeful Memorial Park could be half complete by Canada Day

North Delta goalie gets tryout for Latvian football club

Lukas Strauts, 22, is headed to Europe to chase his dream of playing professional soccer

VIDEO: Surrey reviewing Clayton crosswalk after pedestrian hit

The city says investigation in response to safety concerns from local resident

Surrey man identified as Vancouver homicide victim

Sachdeep Singh Dhoot, 18, had been the subject of a missing person investigation in Surrey

FURRY FRIDAY: Surrey animal shelter’s adoptee of the week has sad back story

Meet Eclipse, this week’s featured animal currently at Surrey Animal Resource Centre

High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Raids end in seizures at Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver whisky joints

E-cig likely the cause of townhouse fire

Smoke and fire damage but no one was hurt in Chilliwack

Train derails in Northwest B.C.

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment.

Chilliwack board of education asks Neufeld to resign

Neufeld says he intends to stay on as trustee despite vote by peers

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Botox, bomb shelters, and the blues: one year into Trump presidency

A look into life in Washington since Trump’s inauguration

Friends filling a fridge with love in Chilliwack

Meal Train helping family enjoy more moments together following cancer diagnosis

NEB issues ruling on dispute resolution between Trans Mountain and local governments

Project said to be in the public interest but company is required to comply with municipal laws

Most Read