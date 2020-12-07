File photo by Lauren Collins

Surrey man charged in two Whalley bank robberies

Carey Anthony L’Hirondelle, 52, is charged with two counts of robbery

A Surrey man accused of robbing two banks in Whalley has been charged, Mounties say.

Carey Anthony L’Hirondelle, 52, is charged with two counts of robbery.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said the first robbery happened on Nov. 12, just before 2 p.m., in the 10300-block of City Parkway. “A male suspect was able to obtain a small sum of cash before fleeing the scene. Police did not locate the suspect at that time,” she said.

The second robbery was on Dec. 3, shortly before 5 p.m., this one in the 10100-block of King George Boulevard. “In this incident, the male suspect was quickly located by Surrey RCMP frontline officers and placed under arrest,” Sturko said.

Sergeant Ryan Forbes of the Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit said that seeing as robberies involve the use or threat of violence, the impact on victims is “greater than just the loss of money or property.

“Our unit will continue to work alongside frontline officers, conducting targeted enforcement to reduce the number of robberies in Surrey,” Forbes said.


