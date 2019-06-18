Surrey man charged in two Guildford bank robberies

David Yaroslawsky, 37, is charged with two counts of robbery and remains in custody

A Surrey man has been charged in connection with two bank robberies in Guildford.

David Yaroslawsky, 37, has been charged with two counts of robbery and remains in custody as the police investigation continues.

The first robbery happened at noon on June 5, in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway. The suspect, described as white, wearing a blue hoodie, baseball cap and sunglasses, left in a black GMC truck.

Five days later, at 7:30 p.m., another bank was robbed, this one in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway. The suspect in this robbery is described as white wearing all black.

Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig said robbery unit investigators “were able to identify a single suspect for both occurrence. Police attended the male’s residence where they arrested the suspect and seized the GMC along with other supporting evidence from the robberies.”

