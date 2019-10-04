Surrey man charged in North Delta bait car investigation

Robin Roy Mack, 46, is facing one count of theft under $5,000

A 46-year-old Surrey man is facing a charge of theft under $5,000 following a Delta police bait car investigation this summer.

To combat the ongoing issue of thefts from vehicles, the Delta Police Department participates in the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) program, which manages the largest bait car fleet in North America.

According to a DPD press release, the program offers a wide selection of bait cars that can also feature bait items – typically commonly stolen goods such as wallets, purses, sunglasses, electronics, tools and backpacks. Vehicles are outfitted with hidden video and audio recorders in order to collect evidence.

On Aug. 17, shortly after midnight, Delta police received an alert about a bait car “activation” in the area of 89A Avenue and 118th Street in North Delta.

An officer attended and confirmed that tools had been stolen out of the bait vehicle, while other officers conducted patrols to locate the suspect. A man allegedly carrying tools believed to have been removed from the bait car was located nearby around 1 a.m. and arrested without incident.

Robin Roy Mack, 46, of Surrey is facing one count of theft under $5,000. Police say Mack is considered to be a prolific property crime offender.

Police encourage vehicle owners to check their doors before thieves do and remove all valuables and personal items. The public is also asked to report all thefts and attempted thefts from vehicles.

“If you suspect a thief has entered your vehicle and stolen small change, or just rummaged through your belongings, you are encouraged to report this to police, in case evidence from your file can be tied to a more significant crime or lead to an arrest,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter