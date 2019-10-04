(Delta Police Department photo)

Surrey man charged in North Delta bait car investigation

Robin Roy Mack, 46, is facing one count of theft under $5,000

A 46-year-old Surrey man is facing a charge of theft under $5,000 following a Delta police bait car investigation this summer.

To combat the ongoing issue of thefts from vehicles, the Delta Police Department participates in the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) program, which manages the largest bait car fleet in North America.

According to a DPD press release, the program offers a wide selection of bait cars that can also feature bait items – typically commonly stolen goods such as wallets, purses, sunglasses, electronics, tools and backpacks. Vehicles are outfitted with hidden video and audio recorders in order to collect evidence.

On Aug. 17, shortly after midnight, Delta police received an alert about a bait car “activation” in the area of 89A Avenue and 118th Street in North Delta.

An officer attended and confirmed that tools had been stolen out of the bait vehicle, while other officers conducted patrols to locate the suspect. A man allegedly carrying tools believed to have been removed from the bait car was located nearby around 1 a.m. and arrested without incident.

Robin Roy Mack, 46, of Surrey is facing one count of theft under $5,000. Police say Mack is considered to be a prolific property crime offender.

Police encourage vehicle owners to check their doors before thieves do and remove all valuables and personal items. The public is also asked to report all thefts and attempted thefts from vehicles.

“If you suspect a thief has entered your vehicle and stolen small change, or just rummaged through your belongings, you are encouraged to report this to police, in case evidence from your file can be tied to a more significant crime or lead to an arrest,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mom calls for acts of kindness to mark anniversary of son’s fatal hockey accident
Next story
More than 4,200 names on Cloverdale man’s petition to end hospital parking fees

Just Posted

New exhibit shines spotlight on Surrey’s Punjabis

Museum of Surrey showcases their struggles and successes

Surrey man charged in North Delta bait car investigation

Robin Roy Mack, 46, is facing one count of theft under $5,000

Surrey RCMP cleared in case of male killed in crash after release from custody

Watchdog clears Surrey RCMP after man released from custody dies in crash

A look inside a Surrey hydrotherapy pool for children with disabilities

Centre for Child Development celebrating $150K in renovations, 45 years after pool first opened

Surrey RCMP ask for help locating missing First Nation sisters aged 10, 13

Sisters Shauntae and Nikita Joseph were last seen at 8 a.m. on Oct. 3, in the 6400-block of 121st Street

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde said

Mom calls for acts of kindness to mark anniversary of son’s fatal hockey accident

Maple Ridge’s Trulsen died while playing a rec hockey game in Langley one year ago

Mother bear found dead from gunshot wounds near Keremeos vineyard

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers up to $2,000 reward for info leading to a conviction

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

‘I saw a glimmer of hope and talent’: $1 rescue horse wins B.C. show

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Feb. 22 promised to be big wins for those who buy tickets

Youth arrested after social media bomb threat directed at Chilliwack school

Male’s home searched after RCMP canine unit cleared G.W. Graham Middle Secondary

Most Read