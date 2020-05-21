Surrey man charged in attempted shooting: police

Surrey RCMP say they also received a report of ‘a man being chased’

Surrey RCMP say a 31-year-old man has been charged with “discharging a firearm with intent” in relation to an incident that happened in the early hours of May 20 in Whalley.

Julian Page, a Surrey resident, was held in custody overnight and charged Thursday (May 21), Surrey RCMP said in a release Thursday.

Police said that just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Surrey RCMP received reports of “possible gunshots heard” in the area of the 10600-block of King George Boulevard, adding that they also received a report of “a man being chased in the same area.”

Officers responded to a home in the 10600-block of 137A Street and four adults were arrested and later released, police said.

A person, who is believed to be the “targeted victim” of the shooting, was found at another location but they weren’t injured, Surrey RCMP added.

Page, according to police, was arrested “shortly” before 4:30 p.m. on May 20 in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard with the help of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team.

Surrey RCMP said the incident is “believed” to be targeted, with people known to each other, adding that there is “no ongoing threat to the public.”

“This was a fast-paced investigation which was successful as a result of the teamwork between our Frontline officers, Serious Crime Unit, and the Emergency Response Team,” said Inspector Cliff Chastellaine, Major Crime Senior Investigator.

“We will continue to work together, along with help from the public in our full-press against violent crime in Surrey.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

surrey rcmp

