Surrey man arrested after Vancouver senior found dead in apartment

Elizabeth Poulin was found dead in her apartment by a relative

A 23-year-old Surrey man has been arrested in connection to the “suspicious” death of a 87-year-old Vancouver woman on Saturday night.

Vancouver police said they arrested the man in Surrey on Monday. He remains in custody pending charges.

Elizabeth Poulin was found dead in her apartment near Kingsway Avenue and Kerr Street by a relative at about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators have deemed her death a homicide but say they have not yet found a motive.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area from Friday evening to Saturday morning is asked to call 604-717-2500 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

