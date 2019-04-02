Robert Hugo Grattan is one of three charged in connection to a March 23, 2019 home invasion in Chilliwack. In 2011, Grattan was sentenced to nine years in jail for manslaughter during a Harrison Hot Springs home invasion from 2007.

Surrey man accused in Chilliwack home invasion once convicted of manslaughter

Robert Grattan one of three charged in March 23 incident; sentenced to nine years in jail in 2011

One of the three men accused of impersonating police officers during a home invasion in Chilliwack two weeks ago was once convicted of manslaughter for a home invasion in Harrison Hot Springs back in 2007.

The three men facing numerous charges in connection with the incident in the Eastern Hillsides on March 23 are Robert Hugo Grattan, Michael Lee-Reid and Matthew Pelletier.

• READ MORE: Police impersonators busted after Chilliwack home invasion followed by RCMP pursuit

Both Lee-Reid and Grattan have extensive criminal histories, Grattan mostly in Surrey; Lee-Reid from Surrey, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam and Abbbotsford.

But it was Grattan who was sentenced to nine years in jail on Jan. 14, 2011 convicted of manslaughter, aggravated assault and two counts of robbery for a home invasion in Harrison Hot Springs on Nov. 23, 2007. Grattan along with Nicole Amanda Birch were enlisted from a crackhouse in Surrey to participate in the robbery, according to the B.C. Supreme Court decision from 2011.

Neither Grattan nor Birch pulled the trigger nor were directly present when a man, Dan Lee, was killed with a shotgun at a drug house, but the two were among a group of four participating in the robbery.

Grattan and Birch were arrested walking out of town, but the two others involved in the killing and the robbery were never found.

Grattan was 22 years old at the time and had a history of serious drug use from age 14. Justice William Grist sentenced both of them to nine years in jail. They had already served 37.5 months in pre-trial custody.

Grattan continued in his criminal ways after being released from jail, and was included in the Surrey RCMP’s top 10 most wanted list from December 2016.

• READ MORE: Three men from Surrey RCMP’s annual naughty-and-nice list now in custody

As for the recent alleged home invasion in Chilliwack, none of the details have been presented in court and there is already a publication ban in place preventing the details from being reported until the trial gets underway.

The three men, Grattan, Lee-Reid and Pelletier, appeared via video in court on April 2 and are next due in court April 16.

The three are accused of impersonating police during the alleged March 23 home invasion on Falls Court. A resident was restrained and the suspects claimed to be police officers.

Police arrived and a white SUV fled the scene, crashing into a police vehicle, avoiding a spike belt and taking off on Highway 1, westbound in the eastbound lanes. A dramatic video of the incident showed sparks flying as the SUV sped along the highway eventually crashing into a barrier near Prest Road.

• READ MORE: WATCH: Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 in Chilliwack trying to flee police

Three suspects were promptly located inside of the police perimeter. The first individual was taken into custody at the wreck by IPDS, the second after a brief foot race with officers, and the third when located hiding in nearby bushes.

Pelletier and Lee-Reid faces one count each of break and enter with intent to commit an offence, robbery, unlawful confinement or imprisonment, and personating a peace officer. Grattan faces one count each of break and enter, robbery and unlawful confinement or imprisonment.

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours
Next story
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Just Posted

Surrey council to consider holding development along new SkyTrain route

Staff to review land-use planning for new Fraser Highway corridor

Province seeks Surrey’s input on Massey crossing amid ‘compressed timeline’

Mayor McCallum says city staff will draft a report based on the ministry’s presentation

White Rock police searching for driver clocked at 110 km/h in school zone

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Langara College fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Surrey man accused in Chilliwack home invasion once convicted of manslaughter

Robert Grattan one of three charged in March 23 incident; sentenced to nine years in jail in 2011

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

Woman shot in North Vancouver

A woman has been taken to hospital after a shooting in North Vancouver Tuesday

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Baby airlifted to hospital after alleged fall at Vancouver Island daycare

The incident is under investigation by police in Langford, as the baby remains at BC Children’s Hospital

B.C. takes aim at ‘shell companies’ hiding property ownership

Finance Minister Carole James says law to prevent tax evasion, money laundering

Most Read