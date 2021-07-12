Surrey looks to select a Good Citizen 2021, honour volunteers

City council will consider a corporate report on the subject tonight (July 12)

Know who should be Surrey’s next good citizen of the year?

Maybe you?

City council will consider a corporate report Monday night that if adopted will authorize city staff to start soliciting nominations for the Surrey Good Citizen of the Year Award and also recognize volunteers who serve on city commissions, committees and boards for their service in 2021.

Rob Costanzo, Surrey’s general manager of corporate services, recommended to council that an in-person reception to recognize the contribution of volunteers be hosted in the fall “while adhering to any public health orders that may still be in place at that time.”

As for the citizen of the year award, he noted, “nominations are solicited through social media, the city’s website, and word of mouth. The nomination period usually runs for approximately six weeks.”

Jim Bennett, of Fleetwood, was named Surrey’s good citizen for 2020.

A recipient was not selected in 2019.



