Image Surrey.ca

Surrey Library lobbying for better reader access to eBooks

Surrey council endorsed request calling on feds to improve readers’ access to digital publications

Surrey city council has endorsed Surrey Public Library’s request calling on the federal government to improve its patrons’ access to digital publications.

Council agreed Monday without debate to authorize library staff to share with local MPs a resolution for the feds to investigate and “help develop a solution to the limited access and high costs of digital materials to public libraries.”

It’s part of a nation-wide campaign coordinated by the Canadian Urban Libraries Council, of which Surrey Public Library is a member.

According to a corporate report that came before council, Surrey Public Library spends about $2.5 million annually on acquisitions and this year $500,000, or 19.6 per cent of the expenditure, is allocated to digital publications – namely eBooks and eAudiobooks.

This share, the report states, has nearly doubled over the past five years as more Library-goers are seeking out digital reads.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Fire guts South Surrey home
Next story
Recent quakes in B.C., California don’t mean ‘Big One’ is imminent, expert says

Just Posted

Museum of Surrey honours legacies of influential Surrey residents

Exhibit honours the work of influential community members, including the late Sue Sanderson

Surrey breaks ground on accessible playground

New Unwin Park playground will be largest in the city

Fencing at White Rock water sites ‘a matter of security’

Councillor says $250,000 for Oxford plant perimeter an ‘excessive’ spend

Surrey Library lobbying for better reader access to eBooks

Surrey council endorsed request calling on feds to improve readers’ access to digital publications

Delta-based Vancouver Polo Club ready to welcome new members

The club has over 50 horses, more than 12 designated for new players and beginners in its ‘pony pool’

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at Burnaby food court

No charges have been laid yet

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

‘N’ driver clocked going 187 km/h in 80 km/h zone

Driver, 18, charged with excessive speeding in Abbotsford

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Most Read