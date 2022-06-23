Surrey lawyer barred from practicing law for 12 years

Surrey lawyer Mohammud Massood Joomratty has been barred from practising law for 12 years after he admitted to misappropriating $450,000 of his client’s funds.

According to a news release issued by the Law Society of British Columbia, issued on June 23, Joomratty also “improperly” transferred $370,000 of a client’s funds, “failing to independently confirm information about his client provided to Service Canada; acting in conflicts of interest without his client’s consent and without advising and ensuring that the client obtained independent legal counsel; and preparing, signing and sealing a misleading letter to a foreign bank that prompted the bank to release the client’s funds to the lawyer’s Canadian trust account, among other situations of misconduct.”

Joomratty agreed to resign from practising law as of July 29, 2022 and not to seek reinstatement with the Law Society or apply to be admitted to any law society “or similar entity worldwide” for at least 12 years.

“If he seeks to apply for reinstatement, Joomratty would be required to appear before a credentials committee and satisfy the committee that he is fit to practise law, including in light of his admitted professional misconduct,” the news release states.

Joomratty repaid the misappropriated funds and did not have a prior discipline record. A Consent Agreement Summary indicates he became a member of the Law Society of British Columbia on September 4, 1998 and currently maintains practicing status despite his employment at a Surrey law firm having been terminated earlier this month. Since being called to the bar, the document indicated, Joomratty primarily practised administrative law and has worked at four law firms in B.C.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

LawyersSurrey