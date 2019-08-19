(Angela Benito / Unsplash)

Surrey, Langley residents invited to town hall on environment, climate change

Cloverdale-Langley City MP, Camp We Empower to co-host Wednesday, Aug. 21 event

Surrey and Langley residents who are concerned about environmental issues and climate change can participate in a town hall meeting Wednesday evening in Cloverdale.

Expert panelists will present to members of the public on Aug. 21 at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre (located at 6188 176 Street) from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The event is co-hosted by Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag, who is chair of the standing committee on environment and sustainable development, and Camp We Empower, a Surrey-based non-profit organization that works to get youth involved with promoting education, sustainable development, climate action, peace and justice.

The town hall will begin with 10-minute presentations by panelists Kai Chan, professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment, and Sustainability at the University of British Columbia; Myles Lamont, professional wildlife biologist; and Rochelle Prasad, founder of Camp We Empower.

Aldag will be on hand to answer questions about the report on plastic pollution he tabled in June, which included 21 recommendations to make Canada a leader in “addressing plastic pollution in Canada.”

On top of banning harmful, single-use plastics, the report recommends that Canada should have zero plastic waste by 2030 — 100 per cent per cent of plastic products should be reusable or recyclable by then.

The presentations will be followed by a question and answer period, when participants are welcome to ask about concerns they may have about the environment or climate change.

The event is free to attend. Pre-register at eventbrite.ca to guarantee your spot, as seating is limited.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
