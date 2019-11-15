Surrey kidnapping suspect still at large

Police are still hunting for a suspect in a 15-month-old Surrey kidnapping and assault case.

Meaz Nour-Eldin, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, is the subject of Crime Stoppers‘ “Crime of the Week” fan-out for the week of Nov. 17.

Nour-Eldin, 22, is Somalian, six feet one inch tall, 181 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, and has tattoos on his left hand, left wrist and upper torso.

“Investigators believe Nour-Eldin may have fled to other parts of the country, including possibly Quebec and Ontario,” said Tony Sullivan, operations manager–public safety for Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers.

‘These charges stem from an ongoing Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit investigation,” he said. “This was an isolated and targeted incident and additional suspects have already been charged and remain in custody for this incident.”

Nour-Eldin is wanted on charges of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, use of a firearm in the commission of an offence, and robbery and firearm offences. Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

“You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge,” Sullivan said.



