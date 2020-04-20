Surrey provincial court. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey judge finds COVID-19 a factor in granting four men bail in 106-kilos meth case

Four Mexican nationals charged with importing and possession for purpose of trafficking released on $10,000 bail each

Four Mexican nationals charged with importing and possession for the purpose of trafficking 106 kilograms of methamphetamine have been released on $10,000 bail apiece, with the COVID-19 pandemic playing a role in the Surrey provincial court judge’s decision.

Judge Mark Jetté said that despite reports from BC Corrections that the crisis is “being successfully handled inside our detention facilities, it appears to me inevitable that these places cannot remain as infection free zones while the virus continues its relentless march into every corner of the planet.”

“None of the four accused have a criminal history in Canada prior to their arrests for these offences,” Jetté said of Sergio Ivan Cota Garcia, 34, Alan Jesus Hernandez Cedillo, 25, Xavier Eduardo Hernandez Cedillo, 27, and Roberto Renteria Maldonado, 35. “I have no information with respect to their history in Mexico beyond their own assertions, through counsel, that they do not have criminal records in that country.”

The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“This means that each of them must demonstrate on a balance of probabilities that their detention is not required,” Jetté noted. “All four accused are currently subject to an immigration hold, and will have an immigration detention hearing once this matter has been decided.”

None have family in Canada.

READ ALSO: Police seize nearly 50 kilos of drugs in Surrey

A shipping container from Monterey, Mexico arrived at Surrey docks on Jan. 25, 2020, containing what was described as quarry stone. The importer was a company with a listed address on West 16th Avenue in Vancouver.

Canada Border Services agents inspected the shipment, which contained 20 palletseach carrying 50 quarry blocks. They detected some “anomalies” is some blocks with an X-Ray machine, broke one open and found methamphetamine, the court heard. There was a total of 54 bags of the drug which, if sole by the kilogram, would have been worth about $1 million.

Jetté noted that police installed tracking devices and on February 25 the pallets were loaded onto a truck in Mission and taken to a warehouse on 132A Street in Surrey. “Police commenced surveillance at that location.”

Defence counsel argued the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic needed to be considered. Jetté noted in his reasons for judgment that the accused are “presumed innocent, and the evidence is not overwhelming. They do not have a criminal history in this country. The alleged offences do not involve resort to weapons, or actual or threatened violence.”

He also noted that although none of the accused “claim to be particularly vulnerable to a more severe outcome if infected by reason of age or pre-existing conditions, there is no guarantee that their symptoms would be mild or non-life threatening, and there is a public health concern arising from the risk of spread of this illness to others, including staff, within the confined quarters of a jail setting.”

The conditions, he said, inherent to a custodial setting “suggest that, most unfortunately, the battle will be lost here as well, with predictable consequences for inmates, staff, and the community at large.COVID-19 has also caused a significant disruption to the operations of this court.

“All non-custodial trials have been adjourned to fix dates in June. Most in-custody trials have now also been adjourned and will not be set down again until months into the future. The stacking of all of these cases will inevitably push newer matters like this one, which sits at the back of the que, much further down the line.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

CoronavirusCourtSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberal changes to media aid plan hint at speedier spending, industry group says
Next story
‘Don’t let your teens have fires on the beach,’ White Rock fire service urges parents

Just Posted

Appeal court upholds Surrey judge’s convictions of two drug dealers

Men appealed convictions related to 2015 dial-a-dope investigation

Surrey judge finds COVID-19 a factor in granting four men bail in 106-kilos meth case

Four Mexican nationals charged with importing and possession for purpose of trafficking released on $10,000 bail each

PHOTOS: Train hits semi in Port Kells

Semi driver suffers only minor injuries

With glowing heart, Surrey’s largest hotel shows love for frontline workers

Closed since March, Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel could reopen in early June

Plane towing ‘thank you’ banner set to soar above White Rock’s Peace Arch Hospital

Gesture of appreciation for health-care workers made by Lower Mainland pub owner

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

Celebration of Light cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19

The free event typically brings in 1.3 million people annually

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

John Horgan calls for wage subsidy to keep buses, ferries going

Canadians can’t relax yet despite progress in curbing COVID-19, officials say

Canada’s top doctor said the overall situation is improving

TransLink to lay off nearly 1,500 workers, cut service further as ridership down 83%

Metro Vancouver transportation authority says its losing $75 million a month due to pandemic

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

COVID-19: B.C. adds 55 ambulances, air support for remote health care

Faster testing, transport promised for rural, Indigenous communities

Most Read