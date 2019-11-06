Surrey invites residents to ‘help shape future of Fleetwood’ amid SkyTrain planning

As TransLink seeks input on the planned SkyTrain extension in Surrey, the city is inviting the public to “help shape the future of Fleetwood” as it develops a new land use plan for the area.
“We are starting on a multi-year process to create a community plan for Fleetwood to guide where people, paths, parks, roads and buildings will go. And, to plan for the extension of SkyTrain along Fraser Highway,” reads a post at surrey.ca. “Join us at this preliminary open house as we welcome the community to share their vision for the future of Fleetwood.”
The open house is set to run from 3 to 8 p.m. at Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex (16555 Fraser Hwy.) on Nov. 13.
There is also an online survey residents can complete at surrey.ca.
Although the city had begun a land use planning process for Fleetwood in 2014, with open houses in 2014 and 2016, staff was redirected to “immediately start working on a Fraser Highway SkyTrain extension” when the new council was sworn in on Nov. 5, 2018.
The city is currently preparing background studies for the new draft land use plan, including market, environmental and heritage studies as well as growth forecasts.
