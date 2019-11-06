Surrey’s Fleetwood area. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Surrey invites residents to ‘help shape future of Fleetwood’ amid SkyTrain planning

City hosting open house on Nov. 13; online survey also launched

As TransLink seeks input on the planned SkyTrain extension in Surrey, the city is inviting the public to “help shape the future of Fleetwood” as it develops a new land use plan for the area.

“We are starting on a multi-year process to create a community plan for Fleetwood to guide where people, paths, parks, roads and buildings will go. And, to plan for the extension of SkyTrain along Fraser Highway,” reads a post at surrey.ca. “Join us at this preliminary open house as we welcome the community to share their vision for the future of Fleetwood.”

The city’s website notes that as SkyTrain extends along Fraser Highway this plan will “help us plan for growth.”

The open house is set to run from 3 to 8 p.m. at Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex (16555 Fraser Hwy.) on Nov. 13.

There is also an online survey residents can complete at surrey.ca.

Although the city had begun a land use planning process for Fleetwood in 2014, with open houses in 2014 and 2016, staff was redirected to “immediately start working on a Fraser Highway SkyTrain extension” when the new council was sworn in on Nov. 5, 2018.

READ ALSO: Second round of public engagement for Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension kicks off

The city is currently preparing background studies for the new draft land use plan, including market, environmental and heritage studies as well as growth forecasts.

In early 2020, the city expects to “begin exploring options through a comprehensive community engagement process” that will involve more open houses, surveys and workshops.

Then, in spring 2020, city staff intend to complete a draft plan to illustrate potential building density, heights and uses in the area; future road networks including proposed walking, cycling and transit infrastructure; and locations of future parks, plazas, open spaces and natural areas.

Once council has endorsed that plan, staff will finalize it. That work will include a detailed engineering and financial analysis, among other things.

It’s hoped to be fully complete and endorsed by council in early 2022.

The plan area is centred on Fraser Highway and runs from Green Timbers in the west to the edge of the Agricultural Land Reserve in the east. The study area extends approximately 1,000 metres from either side of Fraser Highway. In total the plan area encompasses approximately 2,470 acres.


Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography
Squamish Nation-led housing project in Vancouver to double in size

