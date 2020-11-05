Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey immigration fraud case back in court late December

A Langley couple and a Surrey businessman facing numerous charges related to immigration fraud are set to appear in Surrey provincial court on December 29

A Langley couple and a Surrey businessman facing numerous charges related to immigration fraud are set to appear in Surrey provincial court on December 29.

Rupinder “Ron” Singh Batth and Navdeep Kaur Batth, both 51, were directors of Can-Asia Immigration Consulting. They made their first appearance in Surrey provincial court on Tuesday, Oct. 13, on 69 charges under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Rupinder Batth is charged with five counts (counselling misrepresentation) under Section 126 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, 48 counts of misrepresentation under Section 127(a) and one count of misrepresentation under Section 127(b) of the IRPA while Navdeep Batth is charged with 15 counts (counselling misrepresentation) under Section 126 of the IRPA.

Surrey resident Gurtaj Singh Grewal, 52, owner and director of Agiforce Security Ltd., is also expected to appear in court on Dec. 29, charged with 10 counts (counselling misrepresentation) under Section 126 of the IRPA

READ ALSO UPDATED: Couple faces 69 charges related to CBSA Surrey immigration fraud investigation

The offences are alleged to have occurred between October 2014 and November 18.

The Canada Border Services Agency raided the Can-Asia office, which is now occupied by a different company, at Surrey’s Payal Business Centre in 2017.

The case involves an alleged immigration fraud network implicating other consultants, 144 foreign nationals and 29 businesses. None one these claims have been proven in court. Investigators allege fraud involving schemes to help foreign nationals obtain temporary work permits and permanent residency, as well as getting employers to ‘pad’ applications to hire temporary foreign workers.

Two other men are also facing charges. Vancouver resident Ved Parkash Kaler, 48, owner and director of VK Delivery & Moving Services Ltd., is charged with six counts (counselling misrepresentation) under Section 126 of the IRPA.

Oliver resident Randhir “Randy” Singh Toor, 56, owner and director of Desert Hills Estate Winery Inc. and Toor Vineyards is charged with 18 counts (counselling misrepresentation) under Section 126 of the IRPA and 11 Criminal Code offenses including five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm (Section 91(1)), five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm (Section 92(1)), and one count of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.


CourtImmigrationImmigration consultantsSurrey

