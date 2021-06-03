Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

Surrey gets busy with paving, repaving projects

Council took 26 seconds to approve more than $3 million in contracts this week

Surrey council took 26 seconds to unanimously approve more than $3 million in road paving contracts this week.

Scott Neuman, the city’s general manager of engineering, noted that the construction “consists of the repaving of collector and arterial roads to maintain a state of good repair.”

All told, council approved $3,022,229.39 in award contracts.

BA Blacktop Ltd. has been awarded $1,290,085.02 to begin paving on 160th Street between 80th Avenue and 82nd Avenue, on 74th Avenue between King George Boulevard and 138th Street, and arterial repaving on 138th Street between 74th Avenue and 76th Avenue.

The work is expected to begin this month and be completed by August, Neuman noted in a corporate report to council. Construction is permitted from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Friday.

“The contract does not include an option for contractors to work 24-hours a day, 7-days a week, as the work is located in

residential areas,” he said.

Meantime, Mainland Construction Materials ULC, doing business as Winvan Paving, has been awarded a $1,732,144.37 contract to do arterial paving at Colebrook Road from 152nd Street to 160th Street, at 160th Street from Colebrook Road to Highway 10, and local paving at 160th Street from Lot 5193 to Colebrook Road, on 157th Street between Colebrook Road and the 5000-block, and on 48th Avenue between Lot 16250 and Lot 16390, and Lot 16504 to Lot 16686.

Neuman noted this contract also permits construction from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, in compliance with the Surrey Noise Control Bylaw.

“The contract does not include an option for contractors to work 24-hours a day, 7-days a week, as based on input from contractors, there were no financial savings or time savings expected,” he noted in this corporate report. “Short duration road closures are planned for the work along Colebrook Road and along 160 Street to accommodate the construction of the work. There are no prolonged impacts to any residents or businesses resulting from the contract work.”

These projects are also expected to begin in June, and be completed by September.


Most Read