The Surrey Food Bank’s Executive Director Feezah Jaffer. (File photo)

Surrey Food Bank needs donations as kids head back to school

Whalley-based charity seeing an increase in ‘working poor’ families, noting 41 per cent of its clients are children

As a variety of charities work to supply children with back packs and school supplies before they head back to school, the food bank is trying to help ensure children have food in their bellies, as well.

Surrey Food Bank executive director Feezah Jaffer says the organization is seeing an increase in “working poor” families, meaning single or two-parent families with young children struggling to make ends meet.

“Forty-one per cent of our clients are children, the highest in the province,” she said. “We’re also seeing a number of new immigrant families, just new to the country, trying to settle into their new homeland.”

Jaffer said as the charity’s clientele becomes more diverse “we are constantly working to address the changing needs.”

“Summertime is always a challenge for donations, with people on vacation, and the thinking that the holiday season is the time for giving,” she said. “But hunger knows no season so we like to encourage our community to give all year round if they are able.”

See also: John Volken Academy donates $10K of product to Surrey Food Bank

See also: Surrey’s ‘Christmas in July’ event raises $4,000 in donations, 300 pounds of food

As kids head back to school, the Surrey Food Bank is looking for donations of proteins (such as canned fish or meat), whole grain rice and whole grain pasta and sauce.

“Things that families can make wholesome meals out of,” said Jaffer. “We are still needing donations of formula, large size diapers, size 5 and 6, and cereal for our Tiny Bundles program. We have over 60 babies waiting to be born in the next few months.”

Jaffer said the charity currently serves roughly 14,000 low-income individuals a month in Surrey and North Delta — an average of 180 families per day.

For more information, or to donate online, visit surreyfoodbank.org.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Tree of life to be planted in memory of Aaliyah Rosa
Next story
Delta one of top spenders, taxers in Metro Vancouver: report

Just Posted

Surrey man charged, drugs seized after Mountie, dog pepper sprayed

Police say Air 1 tracked a suspect when the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle fled a traffic stop in Surrey

‘I don’t think they believe our kids have potential’

South Surrey mom says reduced autism support raises safety, education concerns

Surrey Food Bank needs donations as kids head back to school

Whalley-based charity seeing an increase in ‘working poor’ families, noting 41 per cent of its clients are children

Handgun ban issue fires up Surrey candidates

Opinions vary on whether prohibiting handguns would stop gunplay in Surrey

Delta one of top spenders, taxers in Metro Vancouver: report

Delta spent $1,823 per resident on public services in 2016, but took in $2,564 per person in revenue

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

Vancouver Island’s Green Grocers with Soul

Daisy and Adam Orser have a passion for local, quality food at the Root Cellar in Victoria

Meet Sophie Fenlon, Executive Chef

Try her food at Victoria’s Vis À Vis bouchon Bar and the Penny Farthing Pub

UBC professor creates ancient language for Hollywood blockbuster

The film Alpha is set 20,000 years ago

Tree of life to be planted in memory of Aaliyah Rosa

The seven-year-old girl was found deceased inside an apartment in July

Threat prompts evacuation of B.C. retirement home

The investigation into the alleged threat in Kelowna remains active and ongoing at this time.

Man swipes child’s car seat, baby stroller

Langley RCMP has released surveillance photos of suspects.

North Delta happenings: week of Aug. 23

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

‘Grocerants’ on the rise as supermarkets try to lure shoppers to linger longer

Diners at the new T&T destination receive gloves — no cutlery — and sit in the seafood department

Most Read