Surrey First presents ‘contract’ of election promises to Surrey voters

Surrey mayoral candidate Godie Hogg signs a contract with Surrey at a press conference in Newton on Thursday (Oct. 6). (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey First and its mayoral candidate Gordie Hogg say they’re entering a “contract” with Surrey voters to follow through – if elected to city council on Oct. 15 – on promises that include letting residents “have their say” on who should police Surrey, adding 300 more cops over four years and setting up a question period at council meeting.

The slate’s list of promises also includes a 10-year building plan for more rinks, pools, fields and community centres, free access for children and seniors to city pools, rinks and community centres, appointing an independent city auditor, and more flexible opening hours at city hall.

The “contract” was revealed at a campaign presser in Newton Thursday morning (Oct. 6).

Surrey First campaign literature says it will also “represent Surrey with integrity, honesty, and transparency,” reinstate citizen advisory committees, provide residents with “the real facts” on Surrey’s policing transition, “make north-south transit, and transit to Newton,” and “demand dollar-for-dollar transit investment equity between Surrey and Vancouver.”

Surrey First is also promising, if elected, to “create economic development that creates local jobs and reduces commuting to other cities,” to restore an “independent” Surrey City Development Corporation to “leverage, not sell, city lands for the benefit of the community,” provide development incentives to build more rental, affordable, and accessible housing in Surrey and to “modernize” city hall’s hours by staying open on evenings and Saturdays.

