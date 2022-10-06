Surrey mayoral candidate Godie Hogg signs a contract with Surrey at a press conference in Newton on Thursday (Oct. 6). (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey mayoral candidate Godie Hogg signs a contract with Surrey at a press conference in Newton on Thursday (Oct. 6). (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey election

Surrey First presents ‘contract’ of election promises to Surrey voters

The ‘contract’ was revealed at a campaign presser in Newton Thursday morning

Surrey First and its mayoral candidate Gordie Hogg say they’re entering a “contract” with Surrey voters to follow through – if elected to city council on Oct. 15 – on promises that include letting residents “have their say” on who should police Surrey, adding 300 more cops over four years and setting up a question period at council meeting.

The slate’s list of promises also includes a 10-year building plan for more rinks, pools, fields and community centres, free access for children and seniors to city pools, rinks and community centres, appointing an independent city auditor, and more flexible opening hours at city hall.

READ ALSO: Surrey council awards $1.2M contract for external financial auditor

The “contract” was revealed at a campaign presser in Newton Thursday morning (Oct. 6).

Surrey First campaign literature says it will also “represent Surrey with integrity, honesty, and transparency,” reinstate citizen advisory committees, provide residents with “the real facts” on Surrey’s policing transition, “make north-south transit, and transit to Newton,” and “demand dollar-for-dollar transit investment equity between Surrey and Vancouver.”

Surrey First is also promising, if elected, to “create economic development that creates local jobs and reduces commuting to other cities,” to restore an “independent” Surrey City Development Corporation to “leverage, not sell, city lands for the benefit of the community,” provide development incentives to build more rental, affordable, and accessible housing in Surrey and to “modernize” city hall’s hours by staying open on evenings and Saturdays.

Click here for the Now-Leader’s eight-page election guide online.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyElection 2022Surrey

Previous story
Urgent action needed as Canada’s supply chain nears breaking point: report
Next story
VIDEO: 10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium

Just Posted

Scarecrows are seen at Art’s Nursery during their seventh annual Scarecrow Stroll fundraiser in 2021. This year’s stroll is underway and runs until Oct. 31. (Photo: Dan Ferguson)
‘Scarecrow Stroll’ charity event returns to Art’s Nursery

Eight candidates hoping to win a school trustee position in the upcoming municipal election (Oct. 15) met at KPU’s Cloverdale campus Oct. 4 for an all-candidates meeting hosted by the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale hosts all-candidate meeting for school trustees

Elgin Park Secondary students explore all of the different career options presented to them for WorkBC’s ‘Find Your Fit’ event. Mattia Trentanove operates a flight simulator. (Sobia Moman photo)
PHOTOS: ‘Find Your Fit’: Elgin Park students explore post-graduation career options

Some of the artwork that Surrey RCMP, ICBC and volunteers were handing out to remind drivers to slow down outside in school zones. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Students’ artwork handed out to remind Surrey drivers to slow down in school zones