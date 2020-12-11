Surrey firefighters use Jaws of Life to rescue motorist in North Surrey crash. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey firefighters use Jaws of Life to rescue motorist from crash

This happened at King Road near McBride Drive in Port Mann on Friday, at about 10:30 a.m.

Surrey firefighters used the Jaws of Life to rescue a motorist from a blue sedan that crashed into at tree at King Road near McBride Drive in Port Mann on Friday at about 10:30 a.m.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said police were called to the scene by Emergency Health Services to the single-vehicle crash, where two people were in the car and one person was trapped.

“One vehicle into the ditch and hit a tree, one person trapped and then other person it looked attempted to walk away,” she said.

Sturko said she did not know their ages or gender. “We’re dealing with at least a licenced driver who had their license, they’re prohibited from driving for one reason or another,” she said. “We’re investigating because the driver is allegedly prohibited.”


