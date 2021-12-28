Surrey firefighters tackle house fire in Whalley

It happened Tuesday afternoon, at Whalley Boulevard and 105A Avenue. Police are investigating the cause.

Surrey firefighters tackle a house fire on Tuesday afternoon, at Whalley Boulevard and 105A Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey firefighters tackled a vacant house fire at Whalley Boulevard and 105A Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday that resulted in no injuries but is being investigated by police.

Acting Battalion Chief Dennis Bull said the house had been boarded up for security reasons. “The crews had a hard time getting into it,” he said.

Flames punched through the roof. “We just basically went defensive operations,” Bull said. “It’s currently under investigation by police.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

