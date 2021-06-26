The Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society has raised more than $100,000 at its 10th annual charity golf tournament. (Submitted photo: Dylan Van Rooyen)

Surrey firefighters raise $100K at golf tournament

10th annual event raises funds for community programs

While the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society was still working on the final numbers from golf tournament, society vice-president Dylan Van Rooyen says “without a doubt” they surpassed the $100,000-mark.

The 10th annual charity golf tournament was June 22 at Guildford Golf & Country Club, and it included a round of golf and a “first-class dinner.”

The golf tournament helps to fund the charitable society’s community donations to causes such as the nutritional school snack programs, high school programs and the BC Burn Fund.

Meantime, the society will holding the draw for its second car raffle on Thursday (July 1). Ticket sales closed on June 23.

The charitable society partnered with Surrey Honda for a second year in a row for a 2021 Honda CRV Sport or cash equivalent.

Funds from the car raffle go toward mental health initiatives.

