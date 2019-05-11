An Instagram post from Surrey Fire Service says the department responded to five brush fires in an hour-and-a-half on Friday, May 10. (Photo: Surrey Fire Service)

Surrey Fire Service

Surrey firefighters put out multiple brush fires in less than 2 hours

Most of the fires were on the medians along Fraser Highway

The Surrey Fire Service is once again reminding people to be careful when discarded cigarette butts as the weather gets warmer and drier.

An Instagram post from the detachment says that firefighters responded to five brush fire calls in an hour-and-a-half on Friday, May 10.

“Most of them were the bark mulch fires in the medians – mostly Fraser Highway – but there was a number of brush fires across the city yesterday,” said assistant fire chief David Burns.

He said those fires are “generally” caused by improperly discarded cigarette butts.

READ ALSO: Windy conditions cause fire on rural Surrey property to spread ‘quickly,’ March 23, 2019

The social media post reminds people to not toss cigarettes out of the car window, and that weather conditions are already very dry.

“I think we try to put the information out there, put the signs up to show people that they started a fire because of improperly discarded cigarettes,” Burns said. “People don’t pay attention or make the connection that the fire they created was from the cigarettes.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Most Read