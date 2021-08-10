Surrey firefighters now matching up to $10K for condo fire victims

The Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society has upped its dollar-for-dollar donation match for the victims of the Newton condominium fire – but it ends today.
On Aug. 4, the charitable society said it would be matching dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000 following the fire at Canterbury Green on Aug. 3 that displaced approximately 80 people. The society said many residents lost everything, and some of them had no insurance.
Dylan Van Rooyen, society vice-president, said they’ve now upped it to $10,000 as the society had collected $8,140 by Tuesday morning (Aug. 10). However, the dollar-for-dollar matching ends today.
To donate, visit surreyfirefighters.com/donate-online.
The City of Surrey’s Emergency Support Services team will be “working closely with the residents in greatest need is support and will provide gift certificates for essentials,” Van Rooyen added.
The charitable society won’t be accepting any physical donations of clothing, furniture or other household items due to logistics.
Firefighters were called to the three-storey wood-frame building around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 3), with Surrey Fire Service deputy chief Mark Griffioen noting that two units were on fire when crews arrived.
Crews worked to put out the fire overnight, with assistant fire chief Shelley Morris adding there could be “a good 20 units” affected by the fire.
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
