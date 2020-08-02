Surrey firefighters extinguish blaze near Fraser Surrey Docks

Crews used aerial truck to contain Friday evening fire

A stack of shipping containers caught on fire near Fraser Surrey Docks on Friday.

Surrey firefighters were called to a shipping container behind Westran Intermodal Ltd. (10650 Timberland Rd.) at approximately 6:40 p.m.

According to a witness, firefighters used an aerial tower ladder to reach the blaze.

“There was a lot of smoke but didn’t see any flames,” the witness said.

The witness said a machine was used to bring the container to the ground, where firefighters could access it and extinguish the hot-spots.

