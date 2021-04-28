Fire crews battle a large wildfire north of Highway 1 at Yale Road West in Chilliwack on April 15. The Surrey Fire Service is reminding residents to be extra careful as the weather warms up. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Fire prevention

Surrey Fire Service reminds residents to be extra cautious as weather warms up

Drier weather means more chance of accidental brush or grass fires

Surrey residents are being reminded to be extra viligant about fire safety as summer weather looms.

“Seasonally high temperatures and dry weather do result in an increase in the potential for brush fires and nuisance smoke throughout the City of Surrey,” said the Surrey Fire Service in a release Wednesday.

It said so far this year, between Jan 1 and April 27, it had attended 168 brush or grass fires and 210 burning complaints. Compare that with the numbers between the warmer, drier months of May and October of 2020, when the Surrey Fire Service responded to 335 brush or grass fires and 358 burning complaints, and it shows the need to be cautious during the summer, it says.

Residents are reminded that effective Saturday (May 1), open burning of any kind is banned in the city. Any fire service attendance to an open burning complaint may be subject to cost recovery.

Natural gas, propane or charcoal briquettes are permitted as long as they are being used in ULC/CSA-approved devices for that particular product.

And finally, charcoal briquettes are allowed on private property, but are prohibited in city parks and on city beaches.

Click here for more information.


fireSurrey

