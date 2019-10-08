Surrey federal candidates indicate support for keeping RCMP in the city

According to a survey by the Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign, a majority of Surrey federal candidates support continuing with the RCMP as the city’s police service.

Keep the RCMP in Surrey founder Ivan Scott sent each candidate a questionnaire asking if they support the city’s initiative to create a Surrey Police Department, or if they support continuing with the RCMP.

Scott told Peace Arch News that 15 questionnaires were returned, and that his campaign will “endorse” all candidates that were in favour of keeping the RCMP.

Candidates that supported keeping the RCMP, Scott told PAN, include South Surrey-White Rock candidates Gordie Hogg (Liberal), Pixie Hobby (Green), and Stephen Crozier (NDP); Cloverdale-Langley candidates John Aldag (Liberal), Rae Banwarie (NDP), Caelum Nutbrown (Green); Fleetwood-Port Kells candidates Ken Hardie (Liberal), Tanya Baertl (Green), Annie Ohana (NDP); and Surrey Centre candidates Randeep Sarai (Liberal); John Werring (Green); Tina Bains (Conservative); Sarjit Saran (NDP) and Jaswinder Dilawari (People’s Party).

According to Scott, candidates who either did not respond to the survey or responded opposed to the initiative include Surrey-Newton candidate’s Sukh Dhaliwal (Liberal), Harpreet Singh (Conservative), Harjit Singh Gill (NDP); South Surrey-White Rock candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay (Conservative); Fleetwood-Port Kells candidate Shinder Purewal (Conservative); Cloverdale-Langley candidate Tamara Jansen (Conservative); and Surrey-Centre candidate Kevin Pielak (Christian Heritage Party).