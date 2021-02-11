Peace Portal Alliance Church, at the corner of King George Boulevard and 152 Street, is the extreme-weather shelter for South Surrey. (File photo)

Peace Portal Alliance Church, at the corner of King George Boulevard and 152 Street, is the extreme-weather shelter for South Surrey. (File photo)

Surrey extreme-weather shelters exceed capacity

Options said due to the extreme cold, nobody was turned away Wednesday night

Options Community Services made a potentially life-saving decision Wednesday evening, forgoing one of its COVID-19 protocols to ensure that people in need were given shelter as temperatures on the Semiahmoo Peninsula dropped well below freezing.

Earlier in the week, senior program manager Bruce Strom told Peace Arch News that Peace Portal Alliance Church shelter is operating at a reduced capacity of 20 people to accommodate COVID-19 distancing concerns. Once capacity is reached, staff typically provide services, such as food and bus tickets, before turning clients away. Staff also try to find other shelters in the city with available beds.

Last night, 33 homeless people showed up to Peace Portal Alliance Church. However, rather than cap admittance at 20, the shelter allowed everyone to stay the night.

“Last night was just utterly life-threatening temperatures and we could not turn people away in good conscience,” Strom said, adding that not everyone who showed up was provided with a sleeping mat, but they were kept warm and dry.

Last night, temperatures in the area dropped to –5 C. This morning, Environment Canada issued an “arctic outflow warning” noting that wind-chill values will range from –10 C to –20 C.

Earlier in the week, Strom talked to PAN about striking a balance between COVID-19 concerns and the immediate risk of people dying outdoors in extreme weather.

RELATED: Cold snap causes concern for South Surrey homeless population

“The last thing we want is to, by our decisions, jeopardize someone’s life,” he said, adding that Options will continue to provide accommodation to everyone who shows up to its shelters while temperatures are “drastic.”

Noting that the buses stop running at midnight, Strom said one of the challenges shelters are facing is lack of transportation.

“We typically have beds available at our Cloverdale site,” he said, adding that the shelter was under-capacity Wednesday night.

“It’s definitely an anomaly. You never know what’s going to happen from night to night. But typically, when we’ve got the extreme weather like this cold snap… the numbers go up. So I have no idea what happened to our numbers last night.”

Options operates shelters in the Ladner United Church and the Pacific Community Church in Cloverdale. The Ladner location exceeded capacity last night, but like Peace Portal, everyone who showed up was allowed to stay.

Another challenge for homeless people, Strom added, is that the City of Surrey doesn’t have any daytime warming centres.

“We give people food, we give people a chance to use the washrooms and organize before they head out the door at seven in the morning, but that’s when we have to close up shop.”


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HomelessSevere weatherSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects
Next story
‘Heat of the moment:’ Calgary police say officer kicked dog during high-risk arrest

Just Posted

Memorial for Travis Selje on 64th Avenue in Cloverdale, west of 176th Street. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Forensic expert says accused’s car was doing 142 km/h in crash that killed Surrey teen

Expert said he could find no evidence of braking prior to impact

Surrey police are hoping to help residents avoid romance scams by revealing the most common red fags. (Pixabay)
Surrey RCMP warns of ‘catfishing’ romance scams

Police offer tips to people ahead of Valentine’s Day

Surrey traffic crash victim Travis Selje, 17. (Submitted photo)
Surrey cop found ‘crack pipe’ in jacket of driver accused in crash that killed teen

Mountie testifies oxycodone pill, two unopened packets containing ‘a form’ of naloxone used to prevent overdosing found in woman’s car

B.C. Ambulance Services prepare to send a patient to Royal Columbian Hospital via air ambulance following a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway. More than 40 people were transported to Hope Secondary, set up a s a warming station. One person has died and three are seriously injured. (Photo/Shane MacKichan)
Icy roads, speed behind fatal 24-vehicle pileup involving charter bus, semi on Coquihalla

At least 50 people involved, five seriously injured on Wednesday, police say

Peace Portal Alliance Church, at the corner of King George Boulevard and 152 Street, is the extreme-weather shelter for South Surrey. (File photo)
Surrey extreme-weather shelters exceed capacity

Options said due to the extreme cold, nobody was turned away Wednesday night

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. tugboats. A company tugboat went missing in the Garner Canal area south and east of Kitimat. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
UPDATE: Two confirmed dead in B.C. tugboat capsizing

Third person rescued from shore and brought to hospital

FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
B.C. residential real estate prices have gone up by 16% since last January: report

BCREA said unit sales and dollar sales volume were much higher than January last year

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Heat of the moment:’ Calgary police say officer kicked dog during high-risk arrest

Supt. Ryan Ayliffe said the kick is not an accepted or standard part of training

FILE – Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Researcher say they hope this work can affect policy changes

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik speaks at an event at the B.C. legislature on phasing out salmon farms in the Broughton Archipelago north of Vancouver Island, Sept. 19, 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. wasn’t consulted on shutting more salmon farms, Horgan says

Industry pleads for time after federal order to close 19 sites

Most Read