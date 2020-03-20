Surrey dump-truck driver found to be impaired in Cloverdale: RCMP

Police say driver pulled over for sobriety check

Surrey RCMP say a dump truck driver in Cloverdale has been given a three-day immediate roadside prohibition following a sobriety check.

On March 13, in the 5900-block of 176A Street, Surrey RCMP’s traffic unit pulled over a dump truck for a sobriety check after “observing some concerning driver behaviour,” according to a release Friday (March 20).

Police say the driver, a 60-year-old Surrey man, was found to be impaired and he was issued a three-day immediate roadside prohibition. The truck was impounded for three days, Surrey RCMP added.

