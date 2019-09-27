Sentencing today in Surrey drunk driving crash that killed grandmother

An elderly woman was killed in this hit-and-run crash in Newton on July 15, 2017, at 132nd Street and 72nd Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A Surrey provincial court judge is hearing sentencing submissions today (Friday) in a 2017 impaired driving case involving the death of an elderly Surrey woman and injury to her granddaughter.

Judge Peter La Prairie is presiding over R. v. Shavin Reynold Singh in a case involving impaired driving causing the death of 80-year-old Dolat Jiwani and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The fatal crash happened on July 15, 2017 at the intersection of 72nd Avenue and 132nd Street in Newton. Winston Sayson is the Crown prosecutor and Michael Beckett is Singh’s defence lawyer.

The Crown is arguing for a federal sentence of two-and-a-half to three years for Singh, who pleaded guilty on July 30 to impaired driving causing death.

Jiwani was killed after a grey Dodge smashed into the Toyota she was riding in.

Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Murray Hedderson said at the time that witnesses reported seeing the Dodge take off at high speed, westbound on 72nd Avenue.

“With the assistance of witnesses, the suspect vehicle was located and the driver was taken into custody,” Hedderson said in 2017. “Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the collision.”

Singh hit Jiwani's car mid-intersection at 129 km/h per hour. Grandmother died at scene. The Crown said Singh told police upon arrest that he learned how to drive by watching video games." He was prohibited from driving by court order at time of crash. He's never held a licence. — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) September 27, 2019

Crown also seeking three-year driving prohibition. Singh had history or roadside prohibitions, driving without licence, failing to stay at scene of crash. Prosecutor Winston Sayson says Singh's "pattern of disregard" shows contempt for the law. #surreybc — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) September 27, 2019

Singh drank five "squeeze" water melon drinks before driving, the last one 10 minutes before the crash. He was heading to a pet store to get a dog leash. After the crash, he left the scene to chase after his dog, which ran away. #surreybc — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) September 27, 2019

"The accused has a long-term and entrenched drug and alcohol problem," Sayson said. Family members left the courtroom before a traffic camera video of the crash was played. #surreybc — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) September 27, 2019

Water melon vodka drinks, that is. The Dodge Journey he was driving was seen swerving in and out of traffic before the crash. #surreybc — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) September 27, 2019

Grandma killed by drunk driver was a recent recipient of a liver transplant, the court heard. Her grandaughter was injured in crash, suffering broken bones and burns. #surreybc — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) September 27, 2019

Victim impact statement of eldest son, Hussain: "We miss our mom a lot," his sister-in-law interpreted. "We always pray for her soul to rest in eternal peace. Losing her has been very painful." Said they "hope and pray" Singh will learn from this so more people don't suffer. — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) September 27, 2019



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

