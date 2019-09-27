An elderly woman was killed in this hit-and-run crash in Newton on July 15, 2017, at 132nd Street and 72nd Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Sentencing today in Surrey drunk driving crash that killed grandmother

Judge hearing submissions in impaired driving causing death of 80-year-old Dolat Jiwani

A Surrey provincial court judge is hearing sentencing submissions today (Friday) in a 2017 impaired driving case involving the death of an elderly Surrey woman and injury to her granddaughter.

Judge Peter La Prairie is presiding over R. v. Shavin Reynold Singh in a case involving impaired driving causing the death of 80-year-old Dolat Jiwani and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The fatal crash happened on July 15, 2017 at the intersection of 72nd Avenue and 132nd Street in Newton. Winston Sayson is the Crown prosecutor and Michael Beckett is Singh’s defence lawyer.

The Crown is arguing for a federal sentence of two-and-a-half to three years for Singh, who pleaded guilty on July 30 to impaired driving causing death.

READ ALSO: Nine traffic fatalities in Surrey so far this year

READ ALSO: Woman in her 90s dies in Newton crash, man arrested after search

READ ALSO: Surrey driver gets 20 months for crash that killed two women, injured a third

Jiwani was killed after a grey Dodge smashed into the Toyota she was riding in.

Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Murray Hedderson said at the time that witnesses reported seeing the Dodge take off at high speed, westbound on 72nd Avenue.

“With the assistance of witnesses, the suspect vehicle was located and the driver was taken into custody,” Hedderson said in 2017. “Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the collision.”

More to come…


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: South Surrey students participate in climate-change protest
Next story
Park Board votes to decampment at Oppenheimer Park

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP looking for man who groped woman in Newton

Police say woman walking on 124th Street was touched on breast in early morning hours of Sept. 19

PHOTOS: South Surrey students participate in climate-change protest

Elgin Park Secondary students join others in demanding action during Global Climate Strike movement

LGBTQ inclusion concerns prompt new location for White Rock all-candidates forum

Liberal, Green candidates raise concerns to forum organizers

Annual pediatric cancer fundraiser pedals through White Rock

White Rock constable among officers on 800-kilometre Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley

A day for orange shirts at Surrey City Hall to ‘remember the injustices of the past’

Orange Shirt Day is designed to promote awareness about Indian residential school system in Canada

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Students skip school, join climate strikes across B.C.

At least 25 Fridays for Future protests set for Friday in all corners of B.C.

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

From Abbotsford to Victoria: Police embark on cycling trip to honour fallen officers

Three-day cycling trip ends in Victoria; memorial service on Sunday

Daughter of patient charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

Park Board votes to decampment at Oppenheimer Park

Board commits to voluntary decampment at the Vancouver park

RCMP put brakes on notorious B.C. highway driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts:’ Dog dies after plunging off Vancouver Island cliff

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

Most Read