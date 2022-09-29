Surrey, Delta police officers win international ‘Top 40 Under 40’ awards for anti-gang work

Award winners from Canada, U.S., Australia, India and UAE to be honoured in Dallas, Texas

One Surrey-area police officer and another who works in Delta have been given “Top 40 Under 40” awards by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

Detective constable Mandy Glassco is with the fledgling Surrey Police Service, while Jessy Sahota is a constable with Delta Police.

Sahota, who lives in Surrey, is a champion kabaddi player and wrestler who works with at-risk youth to steer them away from gangs.

Glassco is recognized for her recent work with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) to establish a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) to tackle a prolific gang and drug problem.

The annual IACP awards recognize 40 law-enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from around the world — those who demonstrate “leadership, exemplify commitment to their profession, and have a positive impact on their communities and the field of policing.”

An awards event will be held in Dallas, Texas, in mid-October. This year’s winners hail from Canada, the United States, Australia, India and the United Arab Emirates.

A bio about Sahota says that as a young boy, he began having serious issues in the community and at school, leading to his expulsion from school at age 12.

“What initially was perceived as a punishment assignment to an at-risk program ended up being a blessing in disguise because it led to his building healthy relationships with positive adult role models within his community,” the bio says.

“Constable Sahota has made it his mission to pay forward his lessons learned by dedicating his life to cultivating resiliency in at-risk youth to empower them to avoid the perils of drugs, gangs, crimes, and violence.”

In his time away from Delta PD, Sahota coaches student wrestlers at Tamanawis Secondary and also at North Delta Secondary. Earlier this year, he spearheaded the police department’s Youth Wrestling Program.

Glassco began her career with Vancouver Police Department in 2006, nearly 16 years after her mother became an officer with the same agency.

“She has served in various sections of the VPD within the Operations and Investigations Divisions,” her bio notes. “Living up to her trailblazer persona, she was hired as the first detective for the newly formed Surrey Police Service to work alongside the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in 2021.

“Detective Glassco is deeply entrenched in her community of Surrey as both a community member and a guardian,” the bio continues. “Not only is she dedicated to making the community a safer place, but she also coaches minor league baseball and manages two youth hockey teams, along with spearheading collections to help families in need.”

The biographies of all IACP award winners can be found on the organization’s website, theiacp.org.



