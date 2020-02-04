Surrey deer carcass case closed

An investigation launched last month following a complaint that a Surrey firefighter strung up a deer carcass in a fire hall has been concluded but the result will not be publicly revealed.
The complaint was spurred by a photo posted on a HuntingBC forum.
“There’s not much I can say because of employee privacy,” Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas said Monday. “The matter’s been concluded and appropriate actions were taken.”
tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter