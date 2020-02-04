The result of an investigation into a deer carcass being strung up at a fire hall will not be revealed for privacy reasons, Surrey fire chief says. (File photo)

Surrey deer carcass case closed

Investigation launched following complaint Surrey firefighter strung up deer carcass in fire hall

An investigation launched last month following a complaint that a Surrey firefighter strung up a deer carcass in a fire hall has been concluded but the result will not be publicly revealed.

The complaint was spurred by a photo posted on a HuntingBC forum.

READ ALSO: Deer carcass strung up at Surrey fire hall prompts investigation

“There’s not much I can say because of employee privacy,” Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas said Monday. “The matter’s been concluded and appropriate actions were taken.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says
Next story
Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

Just Posted

Surrey deer carcass case closed

Investigation launched following complaint Surrey firefighter strung up deer carcass in fire hall

Surrey emergency crews respond to duplex fire in Whalley

Nobody found inside the home, Surrey Fire Service says

Surrey-area athletes prep for Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

Twin brothers among Team B.C. athletes headed to Thunder Bay

All SFU campuses close but public schools remain open in Lower Mainland

Up to 20 centimetres of snow expected in some areas

OUR VIEW: Shopping at Surrey’s stores can help save jobs

When you support your local stores, you support local jobs

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Man missing after avalanche in B.C.’s Peace region

Group of snowmobilers were just south of Chetwynd when an avalanche occurred

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

Indigenous woman detained, not arrested, at northern B.C. pipeline checkpoint, RCMP say

The woman and two others told the RCMP they were delivering supplies to a camp down the road

B.C. union construction dispute directed to Labour Relations Board

Building Trades celebrate as B.C. Supreme Court declines case

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

Most Read