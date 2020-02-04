Surrey deer carcass case closed

Investigation launched following complaint Surrey firefighter strung up deer carcass in fire hall

The result of an investigation into a deer carcass being strung up at a fire hall will not be revealed for privacy reasons, Surrey fire chief says. (File photo)

An investigation launched last month following a complaint that a Surrey firefighter strung up a deer carcass in a fire hall has been concluded but the result will not be publicly revealed.

The complaint was spurred by a photo posted on a HuntingBC forum.

READ ALSO: Deer carcass strung up at Surrey fire hall prompts investigation

“There’s not much I can say because of employee privacy,” Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas said Monday. “The matter’s been concluded and appropriate actions were taken.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter