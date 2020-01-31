The City of Surrey plans to build a pedestrian crosswalk at the George Street and 16 Avenue intersection. (File photo)

Surrey crosswalk at 16 Ave. and 152A St. moves to construction

Work is scheduled to begin next month

Construction of a pedestrian-controlled crosswalk at 16 Avenue and 152A Street is expected to begin next month.

Plans to build the crosswalk were first announced in late 2018 with a start date anticipated in the following year, but the project was delayed because the City of Surrey contractor had difficulty getting permits from the City of White Rock. White Rock didn’t initially issue a permit, Peace Arch News was told, because there was another construction project underway nearby.

Surrey director of corporate reporting Jeff Arason said Tuesday that all permits are now in place, and a pre-construction meeting with the contractor was held that day.

“Construction is expected to begin, weather depending, likely within the next week,” he emailed.

“Finally,” said White Rock resident Jacqueline Lewis, who has been critical of the lengthy process. “It’s been a long time coming and with all of the excuses that were put forward, finally.

“Thanks to Surrey, I might add, not White Rock.”

The pedestrian-controlled crosswalk was announced a few months after Lewis publicly expressed frustration with the busy road after she helped a bloodied senior cross the street.

In July 2018, Elke Donschenko, 74 at the time, lost her footing and took a tumble on Russell Avenue near Fir Street in White Rock. She sustained a broken wrist, fractured finger and gash above her eye.

Ellen Canesso and Lewis spotted Donschenko and helped her cross 16 Avenue to access a nearby medical centre.

“People are whizzing by us, we’re trying to wave them down so we can get this woman across the street, and we have the same problem. Stupid people around here, I’m absolutely ashamed of what’s going on around here – it’s terrible,” Lewis told PAN shortly after the incident.

Ever since, Lewis has been in constant contact with both Surrey and White Rock regarding the crosswalk. She took the position of lobbying both cities as a personal project.

“I said I got fed up with it because I did. I didn’t hear anybody else who is having problems say anything. Why do I have to be the only one that says something? I felt very strongly about it,” Lewis said. “It’s safety.”

