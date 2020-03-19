B.C. Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey criminal’s dangerous offender designation set aside by appeal court

Jatin Patel’s indeterminate sentence was also set aside by the Court of Appeal. A new hearing has been ordered

Jatin Patel has had her dangerous offender designation and indeterminate sentence set aside by the Court of Appeal for British Columbia on a split decision after challenging it in court.

“I will refer to her as female but at the time of the offences, she identified as male,” Justice Anne MacKenzie stated in her March 18 reasons for decision.

A new dangerous offender hearing has been ordered.

A jury on April 1, 2016 found Patel guilty of two counts of sexual interference of a person under age 16 and two counts of sexual assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a Surrey motel room after supplying the child with crystal methamphetamine. The counts of sexual interference were conditionally stayed.

Patel was also found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference for grabbing or pinching a 13-year-old girl’s bottom while the child was shopping with her mother and brother at a Safeway grocery store in Surrey, and was convicted of manslaughter for the May 2003 slaying of a transgender prostitute in North Vancouver.

The killing happened one day after Patel arrived in Canada following deportation from the United States.

“They went to a motel in North Vancouver where the appellant said she discovered the worker was transgender,” MacKenzie noted. “Upset with this discovery, the appellant killed the worker by striking her throat. She placed the body in a closet and left it there for days.”

The judge noted Patel eventually moved the body to a shopping cart near the motel. Patel, whose life to this point had mostly been spent in jail, received a nine-year prison sentence minus time served.

On March 7, 2018 a judge declared Patel to be a dangerous offender and ordered an indeterminate sentence.

MacKenzie noted that judge found the aggravating circumstances to be “legion.”

“He found it difficult to find a mitigating circumstance.”

READ ALSO: Surrey dangerous offender twice deported to Canada from U.S.

READ ALSO: Man convicted of pinching girl’s bottom in Surrey Safeway loses second appeal

MacKenzie concluded that the judge “was justified in declaring the appellant a dangerous offender and imposing an indeterminate sentence in a penitentiary.

“In my view,” MacKenzie said, it was open to the judge “to conclude, based on the evidence, that no measure other than an indeterminate sentence would adequately protect the public.”

MacKenzie said, “In the result, I would dismiss the appeal.”

But two other appeal court judges, Justice Bruce Butler and Justice Gregory Fitch, decided to allow the appeal, set aside the dangerous offender designation and indeterminate sentence, and ordered a new dangerous offender hearing.

Fitch provided the written reasons why.

“In my view,” Fitch wrote, “the sentencing judge’s apparent reliance on the appellant’s previous conviction for manslaughter and other non-sexual offences in conducting a prospective assessment of the risk that she would likely continue to fail to control her sexual impulses in the future fatally taints his conclusion that she met the criteria for a dangerous offender designation” as set out in Section 753(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BC Supreme CourtSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Delta declares local state of emergency amid COVID-19 outbreak
Next story
COVID-19 March 19 International update: The ‘world is at war’

Just Posted

Cloverdale BIA reaches out to businesses and workers affected by COVID-19

‘It’s going to be very difficult for businesses to survive:’ Orazietti

Volleyball club set with six new courts at Surrey business park

‘I wanted to expand programs but couldn’t because there was just no space,’ David Carrasco says

Surrey criminal’s dangerous offender designation set aside by appeal court

Jatin Patel’s indeterminate sentence was also set aside by the Court of Appeal. A new hearing has been ordered

McCallum announces Surrey-run daycares, day camps will be shut down

Also setting up call centre so clients won’t have to come into city hall

B.C. Vintage Truck Museum closes doors, encourages virtual visits

Cloverdale’s truck museum will stay open online

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

TransLink suspending bus fares in response to COVID-19

Transit users will also access the bus through the rear doors instead of the front doors

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

COVID-19 March 19 International update: The ‘world is at war’

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

The Smoking Lily is doing well despite having to close up shop due to COVID-19 fears

Closures, revenue, staffing among main impacts of COVID-19 on 90% of B.C. business: survey

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Most Read