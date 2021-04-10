Surrey Fire Service is on scene of a fire in the 12300-block of 72A Avenue Saturday morning (April 10). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Newton

Surrey crews on scene of house fire

It happened in the 12300-block of 72A Avenue

Surrey Fire Service is currently on scene at a house fire in Newton Saturday morning (April 10).

According to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene, it’s in the 12300-block of 72A Avenue.

He said firefighters were able to “quickly knock down a fire on the back porch of (the) home, limiting damage.”

The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey Fire Service for more information.

More to come.


firefighters

Surrey crews on scene of house fire

It happened in the 12300-block of 72A Avenue
